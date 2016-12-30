Putin Hopes Raul Castro to Continue Fidel's Policy - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fidel Castro passed away earlier this month at the age of 90. The funeral ended a nationwide mourning that lasted more than a week.

His remains were brought from Havana to the historic city of Santiago in southeastern Cuba, from where he marched on the capital at the start of the 1959 Cuban revolution.

"The Russian president also congratulated President of the Council of State of Cuba and President of the Council of Ministers of Cuba Raul Castro on the national holiday — the Triumph of the Revolution — as well as with the upcoming Christmas and New Year, noting the consistent development of Russian-Cuban relations in the spirit of strategic partnership. Vladimir Putin once again expressed condolences over the death of Fidel Castro and assured that the main goal of his life – creation of a just society – will be continued by his colleagues and followers for the benefit of the people of Cuba," the press service said.