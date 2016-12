MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin stressed that the positive development of bilateral relations and partnership is in the interests of both countries, the Kremlin press service said Friday.

"In a congratulatory message, addressed to Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his conviction that positive development of bilateral relations and partnership in addressing pressing international issues meets the interests of the Russian and UK nations," the press service said.