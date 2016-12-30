Putin Calls for Cooperation With France in New Year Message to Hollande

"In his congratulatory message to French President Francois Hollande, Russian head of state, noting such negative factors in the past year as the unprecedented migration crisis and a significant increase in terrorist activity, expressed hope that Russia and France will maintain and increase positive potential of bilateral cooperation, will continue to constructively cooperate in solving urgent problems of the European and global agenda," the press service said.
