New Obama's Sanctions Against Russia 'More of the Same' Failed Policy - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Cotton on Thursday criticized Obama for what he said were measures that would have little impact on Moscow.
"Obama’s response to Russian attempts to influence US political processes are more of the same failed foreign policy," Cotton said in a Twitter post.
Following the move, Cotton criticized Obama for what he said were measures that would have little impact on Russia.
The Republican lawmaker has repeatedly urged tough legislation targeting Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow would not retaliate against the United States for Obama’s actions.
