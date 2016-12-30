France 'Takes Into Account' New US Anti-Russia Sanctions

PARIS (Sputnik) — On Thursday, outgoing US President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities, including the Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and the Federal Security Service (FSB), over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

"We have taken into account the decision of the US administration," Nadal said during a press briefing.

He added that Paris had always kept an eye on attempts to interfere into the French sovereignty and the electoral system.

On November 8, Donald Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The inauguration of the US president-elect will take place on January 20. During the electoral campaign and after it numerous US politicians, including the losing candidate have accused Russia of meddling in the election, however, presenting no proof.