Register
17:16 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo ride on pick-up trucks along the government-held area of al-Ramousah bridge, Syria December 16, 2016.

    Step Toward Peace: What Comes Next for Syria After Ceasefire Enters Into Force

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Politics
    Get short URL
    126560

    Moscow, Ankara and Tehran have brokered a major deal aimed at putting an end to violence in Syria and eventually bringing peace to the devastated nation, with experts hailing the agreement as a major step, but saying that its implications remain unclear.

    Alexander Perendzhiev, a political and military analyst and lecturer at the Plekhanov Russia University of Economics, called the three agreements unveiled on Thursday as a "major victory of Russian diplomacy," adding that they show that "sacrifices made by the Syrian Arab Army and the Russian military have not been in vain."

    Destroyed quarters of liberated Aleppo.
    © Photo: SANA
    No Hostilities Registered During First Night of Ceasefire in Syria – Militia
    For his part, Vitaly Naumkin, an adviser to UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, pointed to Turkey's decision to join the fight against Daesh and al-Nusra Front as a crucial step to reach the agreements. 

    "It's extremely important that Turkey has agreed to join the fight against Daesh and al-Nusra Front. Apparently, today a new phase has begun. If we look at the ceasefire, Daesh and al-Nusra Front are not a part of it. Turkey has agreed to exclude Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) from the deal. If Turkey is able to convince all armed opposition groups to join the ceasefire, while Russia and Iran make similar guarantees… If these joint guarantees work, then this will be a milestone" in resolving the Syrian crisis, Naumkin told RIA Novosti.

    A 'positive stage' in resolving the Syrian conflict

    Middle East expert Vladimir Sazhin described the latest agreements on Syria as a "positive stage in resolving the Syrian crisis through peaceful means," but refrained from calling them a breakthrough.

    "I am a pessimist. I don't really think that the Syrian issue could be resolved by military or political means. It is too complicated. There are too many players both inside and outside the country. I think that Syria will be split up in the future, with enclaves controlled by numerous groups," he told RIA Novosti.

    The deal has already produced certain results since a nationwide ceasefire signed by seven armed opposition groups, which have approximately 62,000 fighters, has come into force in the early hours of December 30.

    How long will truce hold?

    People walk past a billboard depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Saadallah al-Jabri Square, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Syrian Ceasefire: Russia, Turkey, Iran 'Achieve What Washington Couldn't Do'
    Leonid Isayev, an expert on the Middle East at the Higher School of Economics, told RIA Novosti that the ceasefire could hold in the short term. "There is a chance that [the opposing sides of the Syrian conflict] will abide by the ceasefire. It remains to be seen how long the truce will last," he said.

    Isayev suggested that the deal could work in northwestern Syria.

    "The talks involving Russia, Iran and Turkey preceded these agreements," he said, adding that these countries are interested in the de-escalation of tensions in the region and putting an end to fighting in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. Each country has its reasons, but the main one is that this is an exhausting war. All sides have wasted a lot of resources. At some point the costs could outweigh the benefits," he said.

    The deal's future, the analyst added, will depend on whether Russia, Turkey and Iran could encourage other key stakeholders, particularly the Gulf monarchies and the United States, to become involved in these efforts.

    Talks in Astana

    Destruction in Al Soukari, the last liberated district in Eastern Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Mohamad Maruf
    Nationwide Ceasefire Takes Effect in Syria
    The upcoming negotiations on the peace resolution of the Syrian crisis are expected to take place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, with the new format complementing the Geneva peace talks.

    Naumkin maintained that the meeting in Astana has to take place as soon as possible, preferably before Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

    "I think that parameters of the agreement [on resolving the Syrian crisis] will be reached at the meeting in Astana," he said. "It will happen before January 20… Then we switch to Geneva. In between these two meetings the Trump team will come to power and we will be able to rapidly work with it."

    The analyst added that two meetings could take place simultaneously, with one involving leaders and representatives of Russia, Iran, Turkey and Kazakhstan. The second one will see talks between a delegation from Damascus and the opposition.

    Who signed the deal?

    Vladimir Sazhin pointed out that it remained unclear who signed the deal. "Opposition is a very broad term in Syria, which includes those who do not share some of Assad's views and those who are terrorists," he said.

    Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Kelly
    Syria Believes in Russian Guarantees for Ceasefire, Mistrusts Turkey
    The latest agreements on Syria were unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The three deals, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, include a ceasefire agreement signed by the Syrian government and the armed opposition. The second document includes measures aimed at monitoring the truce, while the third states that signatories are ready to launch peace negotiations on resolving the years-long war.

    President Putin also said that Russia plans to limit its military engagement in Syria, but reaffirmed that the country will still continue to fight against international terrorism.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian, Kazakh Diplomats Discuss Anticipated Syria Talks in Astana
    Kazakhstan President Puts Foreign Ministry on Standby for Syria Peace Talks
    Iranian Foreign Minister Lauds Syrian Truce as 'Major Achievement'
    Syria Ceasefire Shows Russia-Turkey Cooperation 'Huge Potential' – Erdogan Aide
    Tags:
    Syrian peace talks, peace process, Syrian conflict, Syrian crisis, Syrian ceasefire, ceasefire, Vladimir Putin, Syria, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      FIRS and FOREMOST,, is to surround and keep ALEPPO SECURED. Next to attack terror cells.
      DEMAND end of illegal arms inside Syria. Those signing truce can keep their to keep terrorists away ONLY.
      Groups MOST allow civilians to move freely. And protect them.
      Clean up and reconstruction can begin. Russia can help and even loan Syria IF need be or sell all materials. Syria will pay when it can.
      City planners need be BUSY. To determine ownership's IF any , and who lived where. To reconstruct so the can move in.
      But basics first, Electricity water etc. Stores should be restored as fast as possible. First as AID centers and as people settle , they can begin to sell.
      Russia should bring more mobile clinics. Like trucks with nurses etc inside. Maybe needed for a while.
      The rest is walls with checkpoints that cannot be easily breached.
      And checkpoint by blocks. To keep terror away. And operation of anti terror , looking for cells and explosives. Syria was good at it too.
      ALEPPO and every city will have to remain barricaded with checkpoint for a long time,. But is better than let the HOOLIGAN TERRORISTS IN.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok