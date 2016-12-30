MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian president also extended greetings to the outgoing US president, Barack Obama and his family, but added he regretted Obama's decision to expel Russian diplomats in his waning days in the White House.

"I congratulate both the president-elect, Donald Trump, and the entire US nation! I wish you to be well and prosper," the Russian leader was quoted as saying by the Kremlin press office.