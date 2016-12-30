Divided Cyprus Has Historic Opportunity for Reunification in 2017 - UN Official

ATHENS (Sputnik) — Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state.

"The island stands on the cusp of reaping real political and economic benefits not only for Cypriots, but also beyond the island across the wider region… The peaceful reunification of the island next year could offer a historic opportunity to finally turn the page of history in Cyprus," Eide said, as quoted by The Cyprus Weekly newspaper.

He added that President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had demonstrated the will to end the long-time conflict.