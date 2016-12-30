Register
17:17 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    From the right to left, Cyprus,Turkish Cypriot state and Turkish flags

    Divided Cyprus Has Historic Opportunity for Reunification in 2017 - UN Official

    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Politics
    Get short URL
    24921

    Cyprus, which is divided into two parts for more than 40 years, has a "historic opportunity" for reunification during next year, Espen Barth Eide, the special adviser of the UN secretary-general on Cyprus, said Friday.

    Flag of Cyprus
    © http://www.cawww.calend.ru
    Biden Commends Leaders on Resuming Cyprus Reunification Talks
    ATHENS (Sputnik) — Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state.

    "The island stands on the cusp of reaping real political and economic benefits not only for Cypriots, but also beyond the island across the wider region… The peaceful reunification of the island next year could offer a historic opportunity to finally turn the page of history in Cyprus," Eide said, as quoted by The Cyprus Weekly newspaper.

    He added that President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had demonstrated the will to end the long-time conflict.

    Related:

    'Crisis-Torn EU' Wants to Dominate Mediterranean With New Deal for Cyprus
    Turkey Might Support Cyprus Reunification Deal After Failed Military Coup
    Cyprus President, Turkish Cypriot Leader to Hold Reunification Talks on Jan. 9
    Talks on Reuniting Cyprus to Continue Despite Deadlock - President Anastasiades
    Cyprus Leaders Fail to Reach Deal in 2nd Round of Talks on Reuniting Island - UN
    Tags:
    Mustafa Akinci, Nicos Anastasiades, Turkey, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      No referendum no legitimacy.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      Nuland was sent to Cyprus, with strict orders to tell them to turn away from Russia, deny the Russian Dock and also not to work with Russian on the Cyprus Gas Fields. They also had to accept another Turkish Military base on their non-NATO territory. Turkey invaded in the 70s and have control of one half of the Island, complete with military base. The other side, the British have two military bases on the non-NATO Island. So with regards the 2nd Turkish base, will the UK Army and RAF be moving out, to make way for Turkey?

      With regards the UN demands, what do the people of Cyprus get out of it? Remembering that it was Turkey that invaded back in the 70s.

      I only wind myself up by looking in article under the guise of Politics. Purchased from Western media PR Management Agencies. This one is no different to many of the others.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok