Divided Cyprus Has Historic Opportunity for Reunification in 2017 - UN Official

"The island stands on the cusp of reaping real political and economic benefits not only for Cypriots, but also beyond the island across the wider region… The peaceful reunification of the island next year could offer a historic opportunity to finally turn the page of history in Cyprus," Eide said, as quoted by The Cyprus Weekly newspaper.
He added that President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had demonstrated the will to end the long-time conflict.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete No referendum no legitimacy. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nuland was sent to Cyprus, with strict orders to tell them to turn away from Russia, deny the Russian Dock and also not to work with Russian on the Cyprus Gas Fields. They also had to accept another Turkish Military base on their non-NATO territory. Turkey invaded in the 70s and have control of one half of the Island, complete with military base. The other side, the British have two military bases on the non-NATO Island. So with regards the 2nd Turkish base, will the UK Army and RAF be moving out, to make way for Turkey?
AnomicDust
anne00marie
With regards the UN demands, what do the people of Cyprus get out of it? Remembering that it was Turkey that invaded back in the 70s.
I only wind myself up by looking in article under the guise of Politics. Purchased from Western media PR Management Agencies. This one is no different to many of the others.