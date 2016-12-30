Register
30 December 2016
    Mainstream Media: New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Strongest' Response Since Cold War

    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Several mainstream media outlets have called the introduction of new US sanctions against Russia the most powerful response to Moscow's alleged actions on the global arena, which can serve as a certain signal to US President-elect Donald Trump, as well as to some foreign states.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, outgoing US President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities, including the the GRU and FSB, over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

    US flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russian Lawmaker Supports Response to New US Sanctions Over Alleged Hacking

    The Washington Post newspaper called the new measures "the most far-reaching US response to Russian activities since the end of the Cold War, and the most specific related to Russian hacking."

    Journalists from The New York Times have shared similar assessments, calling the new sanctions " the strongest American response yet to a state-sponsored cyberattack." According to the media outlet, it is Trump, who will have to decide whether to lift the restrictions after taking the office or not.

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    News of Anglo-American School of Moscow Closure False - Russian Foreign Ministry

    According to the The Times, the United States may use these sanctions as a warning tool regarding such states as Iran, China and the North Korea. It can also serve as a signal for US traditional allies in Europe — Germany and France, which have already assumed the possibility of Russia's potential capability to interfere into the election process in these countries.

    Some media outlets consider that the new sanctions will somehow restrict the ability of Trump administration to implement the outlined normalization of relations with Russia. According to The Guardian, the expulsion of diplomats from a country usually requires a reciprocal response from another state, and Moscow will carefully study the possible adequate reciprocal measures.

    Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for President Vladimir Putin to expel 35 US embassy and consulate staff, as well as ban the use of a vacation retreat by US diplomats, in retaliatory steps against the latest US sanctions.

