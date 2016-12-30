Returning Abkhazia, South Ossetia Main Priorities of Georgia's Foreign Policy

TBILISI (Sputnik) – A total of 91 out of 150 lawmakers voted for the resolution adopted on Thursday. The document was proposed by the ruling party Georgian Dream.

"The main foreign policy goal for Georgia is to assert the country’s sovereignty, de-occupation by peaceful means, restoring trust of people living across the boundary line and restoring Georgian territorial integrity through consolidation of the international community’s support," the resolution said.

According to the document, Georgian accession to NATO and the European Union is the country’s foreign policy priority that has no alternatives.

"The goal of the Georgian leadership is also to deepen cooperation with the main strategic partner of the country – the United States … Georgia will also continue rational and principle policy toward Russia," the resolution said.

Georgia is also planning to continue its active participation in various international organizations and fulfill its commitments aimed at ensuring peace and security as well as countering terrorism and organized crime.

Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. In August 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against South Ossetia and partially destroyed its capital of Tskhinvali. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia trying to protect local residents, many of whom had Russian citizenship. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the breakaway region. In late August, Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.