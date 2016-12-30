Kazakhstan President Puts Foreign Ministry on Standby for Syria Peace Talks

ALMATY (Sputnik) — The Kazakh leader gave the instructions at a meeting with the Central Asian nation’s senior diplomats. The Kazakh capital of Astana has been tipped to host talks between Syrian government and opposition groups.

"The president of Kazakhstan emphasized the need to prepare thoroughly to organize negotiations on Syrian issues in Astana in the near future," the statement read.

A nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into being at midnight on Friday. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

