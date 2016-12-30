Register
14:14 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Migrants walk in a refugee camp on December 14, 2016 in Grande-Synthe, northern France

    Lifting of Anti-Damascus Embargo to Stop Influx of Syrian Refugees to Europe

    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 13410

    The lifting of the restrictions, such as embargo imposed on Damascus would contribute to the end of the migrants flow from the crisis-torn state to the European countries, Syrian President Bashar Assad said Friday.

    ROME (Sputnik) — He added that many Syrians could not live in the country not only because of terrorist threat, but also because of economic restrictions.

    Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) of Turkey attending the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul, October 10, 2016
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Syria Ceasefire 'Work of Putin, Erdogan and Their Growing Influence' - Erdogan's Aide

    "Migrants want to return back to their country… I want to say that the problem has been created by the representatives of Europe, who support terrorists in our country either directly or indirectly. They have created the wave of refugees heading for Europe… Europe should support of terrorists and should withdraw from embargo that had made many Syrians to move to you [to Europe]," Assad told the Italian Giornale newspaper in an interview.

    According to Assad, there is no need to invite the refugees to return to the country, because they are the owners of Syria and that's why they do not need any invitation.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring. The European Union has imposed a number of sanctions on certain Syrian individuals and entities in order to affect Damascus during the conflict. The civil war made millions of Syrians leave their native country and to become refugees in other places, including in the EU member states.

    Marching for Refugees
    © Sputnik/
    Marching for Refugees

    Related:

    Greece to Create Closed Detention Centers for Refugees With Offenses
    Migration 2.0: EU-Turkey Refugee Agreement 'Just Changed Refugee Routes'
    German Pacifists Set Off for Aleppo, While Refugees Stay Cozy in Berlin
    Turkey, EU Work to Speed Up Allocation of Funds to Ankara Under Refugee Deal
    Former Residents of Dismantled Refugee Calais Camp Return to Northern France
    Lack of Prospects for Better Future 'Pushes Young Refugees Towards Terror'
    How Illegal Guides Send Refugees to Europe Using Facebook
    German Foreign Minister Calls For Immediate Aid to Refugees From Eastern Aleppo
    ‘Disguised as Refugees’: Germany in Terrorists’ Crosshairs
    Tags:
    refugees, refugee crisis, civil war, sanctions, European Union, Bashar al-Assad, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok