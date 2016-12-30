Register
    The star atop the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, and the Church of St. John Climacus the Ivan the Great Bell Tower

    Russia Will Respond to US Sanctions on Russia Over Alleged Hacking - Lavrov

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office
    Politics
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow will not leave new US sanctions against Russia over alleged hacking without a response.

    "The outgoing US administration of Barack Obama, accusing Russia of all mortal sins, trying to blame us for the failure of its foreign policy initiatives among others, as you know, groundlessly pushed further allegations that Russia intervened in the US election campaign at the national level," Lavrov told reporters.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry proposed Russian President Vladimir Putin to expel 31 staff members of the US Embassy in Moscow and 4 workers of the US consulate in St. Petersburg, Lavrov said. 

    Russian Embassy in Washington, USA
    © Flickr/ Kent Wang
    Going Down Swinging: Obama Slaps New Sanctions on Russia, Expels Diplomats
    The Russian foreign minister called allegations of Russia's interference in the US election campaign "groundless."

    On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

    "US administration's manners are quite obvious. In this and in another cases, the compounds were meant to let children rest there during winter holidays, traditionally, camps have been opened there and these compounds have been declared 'spy nests', as I understood according to the statements of the US administration. We, of course, cannot leave these tricks [new US sanctions against Russia] unanswered. Reciprocity is the law of diplomacy and foreign relations," Lavrov said.

    Russian Embassy in London
    © Wikipedia/ Kevin Thompson
    'Lame' - Russian Embassy Mocks Obama Administration Sanctions
    Lavrov said that the Foreign Ministry also offered to ban US diplomats from using Serebryany Bor retreat near Moscow.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists late on Thursday that Russia is going to respond to Washington’s new restrictive measures.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry called the outgoing Obama administration's actions counterproductive and warned they would harm the mending of bilateral relations.

    In November, members of the Senate Intelligence Committee urged the White House to declassify "additional information concerning the Russian Government and the US election."

    President Obama ordered the intelligence community to prepare a full report on the findings regarding Russia and the election before he leaves office on January 20. Incoming President-elect Donald Trump stated that the US needs to "get on with our lives," in response to the allegations against Moscow.

    alleged hacking, anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
      double bonus
      All Hands: Brace for Impact!
      youtu.be/bXq3dytL6ZA?t=49s

      Okay, I guess it was symmetrical and proportional.
    • Reply
      Box 1
      Punish Obama and his DNC pals.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Russia does not need to retaliate at all Obama has done irreparably damage to the image and reputation of the US administration and is the laughing stock of the world.
      Perhaps we should give Obama a shred of respite in that he may have reluctantly given way to the small bunch of nutters that pressured him to do such a stupid pathetic act.
