Obama Tries to 'Box in' Trump by Imposing New Sanctions Against Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Russia's alleged interference in most recent US presidential election.

"I will tell you that even those who are sympathetic to President Obama on most issues are saying that part of the reason he did this today was to quote 'box in' President-elect Trump," Conway told CNN on Thursday. "That would be very unfortunate if politics were the motivating factor here. We can't help but think that's often true."

US officials have accused Russia of being behind cyberattacks against the Democratic Party computer systems in an attempt to influence the November US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert US public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

"All we heard through the election was 'Russia, Russia, Russia.' Since the election, it's just this fever pitch of accusations and insinuations," Conway said, adding that she did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin "deterred her [Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton] from competing in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan."