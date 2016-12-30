Obama Tries to 'Box in' Trump by Imposing New Sanctions Against Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Russia's alleged interference in most recent US presidential election.
"I will tell you that even those who are sympathetic to President Obama on most issues are saying that part of the reason he did this today was to quote 'box in' President-elect Trump," Conway told CNN on Thursday. "That would be very unfortunate if politics were the motivating factor here. We can't help but think that's often true."
US officials have accused Russia of being behind cyberattacks against the Democratic Party computer systems in an attempt to influence the November US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert US public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
"All we heard through the election was 'Russia, Russia, Russia.' Since the election, it's just this fever pitch of accusations and insinuations," Conway said, adding that she did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin "deterred her [Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton] from competing in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan."
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The Clintonites, like Obama himself, only offered Americans simpering platitudinous crap. It failed. Hypocrisy always fails. Now we're forced to endure the high screeching cry wolf strategy of Russophobes who loathe America and want nothing more than to surrender the country to globalism. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Obama, the Clintons, the acid-mouthed Democrats; mad dogs all. The only cure to the foam, is to put them down. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The only way out for Trump is to sue and condemn and Clinton, Obama and their followers and supporters for spreading fake news (ironically, the law was pushed by them). Of course the decisions and acts done as a consequence of this fake news will automatically be cancelled. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete C Han, Is she counting on here garnering the popular vote (because of California) to keep her out of an investigation or even prison. If she goes to court, she will show up beleagered, tired, with oxygen masks and nurses, a far cry from her use of a 'double', as many have inferred she used. Trump must drive a stake in her heart if for no other reason, than to hear Obama scream in pain. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Cesspit Obama and his neocons making trouble when will these war criminals be put on trial. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete No one has yet to box in Trump from day one ! No one was able to control Trump during the elections so I'm sure as president they won't be able to do the same. Obama has shown no evidence of hacking yet he is boycotting Russia. That's fine let him think he still has control and power. When Trump comes in he will undo all of Obama's ridiculous and TREASEANOUS decisions during his presidency. The republicans are waiting for him to take over then laws will not only be implemented but ENFORCED ! Trump needs to go after Hillary and after Obama when he takes the presidency. Trump can start with Obama's illegal birth certificate .... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete you soon find out that an amerikan is an amerikan no matter what cover on his book he has. The same ones who make clintons look like.. s_it to you because actually they are.. are the same ones, who make them be who they was and are.
Angus Gallagher
Any presidential order can be rescinded and this one will be buried along with Obama's hate over hope doublethink.
The American electorate has smacked down political correctness and the globalist cartels. But whether in Europe, the UK, or the US itself- these anti-democratic forces that only survive by polarizing society through the proliferation of identity politics can't ever admit real power lies with sovereign peoples and the supreme expression of their will which is the inviolable nation state.
marcanhalt
C Han
This is the only possible solution should Trump want to establish a clean relationship with Russia and show the world there is a change in the air: no more lies!
marcanhaltin reply toC Han(Show commentHide comment)
jj42
Adrienne Adonis
HardHawkin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
Now they give you their golden boy, as the savior not only amerikans, but also the world. Just another weasel, dress with hol;lywood heroic colors.