Register
11:12 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru

    Obama Tries to 'Box in' Trump by Imposing New Sanctions Against Russia

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarqu
    Politics
    Get short URL
    91090100

    The new anti-Moscow sanctions imposed by outgoing US President Barack Obama are meant to drive President-elect Donald Trump into corner regarding his policy toward Russia, Kellyanne Conway, who managed Trump's campaign and will serve as his adviser, said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Russia's alleged interference in most recent US presidential election.

    "I will tell you that even those who are sympathetic to President Obama on most issues are saying that part of the reason he did this today was to quote 'box in' President-elect Trump," Conway told CNN on Thursday. "That would be very unfortunate if politics were the motivating factor here. We can't help but think that's often true."

    US officials have accused Russia of being behind cyberattacks against the Democratic Party computer systems in an attempt to influence the November US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert US public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    "All we heard through the election was 'Russia, Russia, Russia.' Since the election, it's just this fever pitch of accusations and insinuations," Conway said, adding that she did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin "deterred her [Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton] from competing in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan."

    Related:

    'Lame' - Russian Embassy Mocks Obama Administration Sanctions
    Harsh US Sanctions Ban Russian Use Of Maryland’s Grills, Ocean Views
    Trump's Former Adviser Calls New US Sanctions 'Complete Lack of Diplomacy'
    Putin Will Determine Adequate Response to US Sanctions
    US Imposes Sanctions on Russia for Alleged Hacking of Election
    Trump-Obama Sanctions Standoff: Punish Russia v 'Get On With Our Lives'
    Ukraine's National Security Council Approves New Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Tags:
    cyberattacks, anti-Russian sanctions, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      The Clintonites, like Obama himself, only offered Americans simpering platitudinous crap. It failed. Hypocrisy always fails. Now we're forced to endure the high screeching cry wolf strategy of Russophobes who loathe America and want nothing more than to surrender the country to globalism.
      Any presidential order can be rescinded and this one will be buried along with Obama's hate over hope doublethink.
      The American electorate has smacked down political correctness and the globalist cartels. But whether in Europe, the UK, or the US itself- these anti-democratic forces that only survive by polarizing society through the proliferation of identity politics can't ever admit real power lies with sovereign peoples and the supreme expression of their will which is the inviolable nation state.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Obama, the Clintons, the acid-mouthed Democrats; mad dogs all. The only cure to the foam, is to put them down.
    • Reply
      C Han
      The only way out for Trump is to sue and condemn and Clinton, Obama and their followers and supporters for spreading fake news (ironically, the law was pushed by them). Of course the decisions and acts done as a consequence of this fake news will automatically be cancelled.
      This is the only possible solution should Trump want to establish a clean relationship with Russia and show the world there is a change in the air: no more lies!
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply toC Han(Show commentHide comment)
      C Han, Is she counting on here garnering the popular vote (because of California) to keep her out of an investigation or even prison. If she goes to court, she will show up beleagered, tired, with oxygen masks and nurses, a far cry from her use of a 'double', as many have inferred she used. Trump must drive a stake in her heart if for no other reason, than to hear Obama scream in pain.
    • Reply
      jj42
      Cesspit Obama and his neocons making trouble when will these war criminals be put on trial.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      No one has yet to box in Trump from day one ! No one was able to control Trump during the elections so I'm sure as president they won't be able to do the same. Obama has shown no evidence of hacking yet he is boycotting Russia. That's fine let him think he still has control and power. When Trump comes in he will undo all of Obama's ridiculous and TREASEANOUS decisions during his presidency. The republicans are waiting for him to take over then laws will not only be implemented but ENFORCED ! Trump needs to go after Hillary and after Obama when he takes the presidency. Trump can start with Obama's illegal birth certificate ....
    • Reply
      HardHawkin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      you soon find out that an amerikan is an amerikan no matter what cover on his book he has. The same ones who make clintons look like.. s_it to you because actually they are.. are the same ones, who make them be who they was and are.

      Now they give you their golden boy, as the savior not only amerikans, but also the world. Just another weasel, dress with hol;lywood heroic colors.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok