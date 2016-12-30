Register
    This image posted online on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, by supporters of the Islamic State militant group on an anonymous photo sharing website, shows gunmen with a shoulder-propelled weapon east of Palmyra city, in Homs Provence, Syria

    Bulgaria Opens Probe Into Alleged Supplies of Weapons to Syria

    Bulgarian prosecutors on Thursday opened an investigation into a local arms company that allegedly broke the embargo on weapons export to Syria, media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Prosecutors in the northern Bulgarian town of Gorna Oryahovitsa launched a probe into Arcus arms company whose products have reportedly been found in Aleppo, Balkan Insight website reported.

    On Wednesday, the commander of Russian de-mining group in Aleppo, Ivan Gromov, told Russian media that the group had found arms "enough for a whole battalion" in the Syrian city, which were produced in Germany, the United States and Bulgaria. The statement was followed by a report of the Bulgarian Trud newspaper that mentioned Arcus as the producer of some arms found by journalists in eastern Aleppo.

    Bulgarian Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov on Thursday dismissed all allegations, stating that Bulgaria strictly meets its commitments to international arms trading agreements.

      cast235
      Take them to RUSSIA. Analyze them and pass report to the prosecuting office. And even work with them, to find all behind. Including SMUGGLERS IF ANY.
    • Reply
      jas
      Battalion 4 or more Companies 400 to 1000 men

      For those like me who didn't know. :)
