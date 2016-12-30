Bulgaria Opens Probe Into Alleged Supplies of Weapons to Syria

On Wednesday, the commander of Russian de-mining group in Aleppo, Ivan Gromov, told Russian media that the group had found arms "enough for a whole battalion" in the Syrian city, which were produced in Germany, the United States and Bulgaria. The statement was followed by a report of the Bulgarian Trud newspaper that mentioned Arcus as the producer of some arms found by journalists in eastern Aleppo.
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov on Thursday dismissed all allegations, stating that Bulgaria strictly meets its commitments to international arms trading agreements.
