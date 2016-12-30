Trump's Former Adviser Calls New US Sanctions 'Complete Lack of Diplomacy'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The newly-announced US sanctions against Russia for its alleged interference in the latest presidential election and the decision to expel 35 diplomats is a clear example of mismanagement by the Obama administration, former advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump's campaign Carter Page told Sputnik.

"This latest instance of severe mismanagement and complete lack of diplomacy displays yet another example of why America must redistribute the heavy-handed power of the US government and place it back in the hands of the people," Page said on Thursday.