Trump's Former Adviser Calls New US Sanctions 'Complete Lack of Diplomacy'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The newly-announced US sanctions against Russia for its alleged interference in the latest presidential election and the decision to expel 35 diplomats is a clear example of mismanagement by the Obama administration, former advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump's campaign Carter Page told Sputnik.
"This latest instance of severe mismanagement and complete lack of diplomacy displays yet another example of why America must redistribute the heavy-handed power of the US government and place it back in the hands of the people," Page said on Thursday.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As always, I'd bet someone else is giving Mr Obama his orders. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete JUST , " MY 21 DAYS OF GLORY". Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The current administration with its insinuating neocons is just a "bad looser" to quote a German saying. The Obama/Clinton camp will do as much damage as they can to the US-Russian relationship before they leave. The warmongers are hysterical. And it shows just what Trump will be up against once he is in charge. I just hope for him and the world he will stay alive long enough to bring some necessary changes in politics and economics into effect.
Michael Hill
cast235
Man is delusional. And watch how Russia end Syria, and denounce U.S WAR CRIMES. E.U, U.K, NATO.. They were NEVER invited into Syria.
Yet they arming groups fueling a terror that is spreading globally.
21 more days of MR LAME DUCK.
Leo