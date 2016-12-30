WikiLeaks: US Banning Russian Diplomats Likely Violates Vienna Convention

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — New measures imposed by the US President Barack Obama against 35 Russian diplomats for involvement in alleged cyberattacks in the 2016 US election probably violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, WikiLeaks said in a statement via Twitter.

Obama's banning Russian diplomats from entering into two diplomatic properties in the US is likely a violation of the Vienna Convention. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 29, 2016

​