WikiLeaks: US Banning Russian Diplomats Likely Violates Vienna Convention

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — New measures imposed by the US President Barack Obama against 35 Russian diplomats for involvement in alleged cyberattacks in the 2016 US election probably violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, WikiLeaks said in a statement via Twitter.
Obama's banning Russian diplomats from entering into two diplomatic properties in the US is likely a violation of the Vienna Convention.— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 29, 2016
All comments
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia should SLAP sanctions or responses for the Coup in Ukraine and every color revolution where they all destroyed Russia's territorial integrity and even where the coup led to a fiasco with E.U and NATO. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia should expel all U.SD diplomacy within 72 hours.. And prohibit any new diplomatic effort,, At least for 21 days. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Since when has Obama cared one whit about the law, much less the Vienna Convention?
cast235
That's it.Become AGGRESSIVE...For 21days.
And get READY for war. Because the GANGSTA will risk war to stay in power.
Later TRUMP could show the evidence. It does NOT hamper national security at all.
Shows Russia MUST ramp up SPYING and CYBER WARFARE.
cast235
And denounce U.S GLOBAL INVOLVEMENTS in DEMOCRACY around the world. And SPYING.
HE THINKS he is going somewhere with that BULL HORN.
