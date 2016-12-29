Putin Will Determine Adequate Response to US Sanctions

"We will certainly response adequately…and it will be determined in line with decisions adopted by Russian President [Vladimir Putin], Peskov told reporters commenting on the US move, which he described as "unpredictable and aggressive."
"There is no doubt that this adequate and mirror response will make the US side feel very uncomfortable as well," Peskov stressed.
The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow regrets the US move to impose new anti-Russian sanction as it continues to destroy bilateral relations.
He noted that the sanctions were unpredictable and seemed aggressive, adding that Russia still hopes to build normal relation with the US government.
The Obama administration imposed earlier on Thursday a series of punitive measures against Russia, including the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds, in response to Moscow's alleged interference in US presidential elections.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mr Putin the response should be very very strong that all American government shouldn't sleep. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He also said that the sanctions were unpredictable and seemed aggressive, adding that Russia still hoped to build normal relation with the US government. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete More wisdom to our wise leader!! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete [The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow regrets the US move to impose new anti-Russian sanction as it continues to destroy bilateral relations. ... He noted that the sanctions were unpredictable and seemed aggressive, adding that Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Barack Obama is finally showing his true color as a thug. Is this suppose to show him as being tough? I can imagine how leaders around the world would shake their heads and laugh at this silly action. Is the purpose of this aggressive action to bait Russia or to tie the hands of the American in-coming regime? If Russia was easily bait-able we would be fighting a world war now; and it is likely that the Trump regime would be far more sensible than his (Obama's) regime. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ajokete, Yeah. Obama isn't pretending to be civilized anymore. He's just being himself, finally, a cruel and vengeful tyrant.
mounir.assi
jas
---
That's much kinder wording for Obama than than hostile or irrational.
Gentle Joe
double bonus
Russia still hopes to build normal relation with the US government.]
I'm sure many in the US deeply regret this move by Obama as well.
The nature of them makes it feel like there never was any "evidence"
and this entire "hacking scandal" was completely fabricated by the
Democrats, trying to influence the election, which they LOST!!!!
Ajokete
jasin reply toAjokete(Show commentHide comment)