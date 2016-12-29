Register
21:34 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Kremlin, Moscow

    'Russia's Year': Moscow Stands Good Chance of Stealing the Show in 2017

    © Flickr/ Axel Axel
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 671120

    Next year Russia will continue its great return to the international scene, French geopolitical analyst Alexandre Del Valle predicts in his op-ed for Atlantico. According to Del Valle, Russia's success in Syria, the oil upturn and Donald Trump's presidency will play into the hands of Moscow in 2017.

    In 2017 Russia will continue its triumphant return to the world arena, French journalist and geopolitical analyst Alexandre Del Valle believes.

    "I believe that this year, 2017, will see the great return of Russia (already initiated in 2015) to the international scene," Del Valle writes in his op-ed for Atlantico.

    The journalist noted that due to the liberation of Aleppo, and the removal of all jihadists from the city, Russia has gained the upper hand in the Syrian talks.

    "The transition in Syria is becoming more likely, and it is the Russians who will set the tone," he underscored.

    The star atop the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, and the Church of St. John Climacus the Ivan the Great Bell Tower
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office
    Forget the Rooster: Stratfor Says 2017 is Going to Be the Year of the Russian Bear
    Indeed, on December 20, 2016, the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran held a meeting in Moscow to discuss steps to end the Syrian conflict.

    "The Ministers agree on the importance of expanding the ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian assistance and free movement of civilians throughout the country. Iran, Russia and Turkey express their readiness to facilitate and become the guarantors of the prospective agreement being negotiated between the Syrian Government and the opposition," the joint statement said.

    To put the agreement into action the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) command announced Thursday "the full ceasefire throughout the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic" starting from December 30.

    However, some American observers regard the troika's initiative as a slap in the face bemoaning the fact that the US, once the dominant power in the region, has found itself left out in the cold.

    On the other hand, Donald Trump's win in the US presidential election plays into the hands of Moscow, according to Del Valle.

    "Trump's desire to get closer to Moscow is a revolutionary one for the United States… Perhaps even the sanctions against Russia will be lifted, at least on the part of America if Trump keeps his election promises," the French journalist assumed, adding that Trump's potential move might prompt French Republican presidential candidate Francois Fillon to do the same if he is elected in 2017.

    At the same time, Del Valle envisages that oil prices will rise further.

    "For all these reasons (the oil upturn, major shift in Syria, Donald Trump/Fillon reset with Moscow — and the announced appointment of Rex Tillerson as the future US Secretary of State is quite significant here) 2017 will become 'Russia's Year'," the French analyst emphasized.

    The star on the Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    Why 'Moscow Troika' Meeting Brought 'the American Century to a Crashing End'
    US intelligence firm Strategic Forecasting, Inc. (Stratfor), dubbed the "shadow CIA," also predicts that Russia will have a chance to tip the Eurasian balance of power in its favor in 2017.

    The report assumed that the Trump presidency combined with the crisis in Europe may help relieve the US-EU pressure on Moscow.

    "The Brexit vote revealed deep rifts in the European Union, and Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election may portend a break in Washington's policy toward Moscow," the report read, "The recent loyalist advances in Syria, meanwhile, could improve the Kremlin's position to negotiate with the Trump administration over a range of issues."

    Still, according to the US intelligence firm, Russia's "standoff with the West" is likely to endure and evolve during the next year.

    "Nonetheless, the country could make significant headway in its negotiations with the West and in its former sphere of influence in 2017," the analysts admitted.

    Meanwhile, Del Valle believes that the world will see a broader shift in global politics. According to the analyst, "happy globalization" will give way to the de-globalization process.

    "This does not mean that globalization lapses, but there is obviously a return to sovereignty, populism, protectionism and nationalism," he suggested.

    This brings us back to the concepts of realpolitik and national sovereignty, the analyst noted.

    Or, as former chief of British intelligence agency MI6 John Sawers remarked in his October op-ed for the Financial Times: "We are returning to a world of great power balance."    

    Related:

    The Congressman and the Diplomat: Two Men Who Could Be US Ambassador to Russia
    This is Russia, After All: What Happens If You Burn 10,000 Sparklers Together
    Russia, Turkey, Iran Launch Preparations for Syria Talks in Astana - Lavrov
    Russia Opens Syria Ceasefire Hotline With Turkey - Russian Defense Minister
    Lavrov: Russia Always Open to Talks With New US Leaders Without Forcing Events
    Tags:
    crisis, globalization, sovereignty, Syrian Arab Army, Stratfor, European Union, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Francois Fillon, Syria, United States, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok