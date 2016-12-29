US Abstention on Israel Vote at UN Could Have Opposite Effect Obama Desired

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh Israel Unable to Maintain Democracy if It Remains One State - Kerry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The decision by outgoing President Barack Obama to have the United States abstain from voting on the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank could end up having the opposite effect the administration intended, US Senator Chris Murphy said in an interview on Thursday.

"Maybe this is the natural extension of what has been a very dysfunctional relationship," Murphy stated on MSNBC. "My worry, though, is that this, in the end, may have the very opposite effect that Obama and Kerry hope."

Murphy noted that recent statements and actions from President-elect Donald Trump in connection with the UN Security Council vote will make it difficult for him to remain a neutral party in negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians.

"It may be pushing Donald Trump further and further into [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s camp such that he's not going to be able to be an honest broker between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Murphy added.

Trump has already told Netanyahu that he will not let Israel continue to be treated with disdain and disrespect.

Murphy pointed out that while it is not a problem for Trump to build a better relationship with Netanyahu, the United States needs to be able to criticize Israel when it does something wrong, and also have the ability to bring both sides to the conflict together.