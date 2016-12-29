US Abstention on Israel Vote at UN Could Have Opposite Effect Obama Desired

"Maybe this is the natural extension of what has been a very dysfunctional relationship," Murphy stated on MSNBC. "My worry, though, is that this, in the end, may have the very opposite effect that Obama and Kerry hope."
"It may be pushing Donald Trump further and further into [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s camp such that he's not going to be able to be an honest broker between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Murphy added.
Trump has already told Netanyahu that he will not let Israel continue to be treated with disdain and disrespect.
Murphy pointed out that while it is not a problem for Trump to build a better relationship with Netanyahu, the United States needs to be able to criticize Israel when it does something wrong, and also have the ability to bring both sides to the conflict together.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The main point is that Obama just needs to stop trying to govern the US past January 20. The vast majority of US localities voted strongly against Obama and Clinton. Sure, if enough illegals are given amnesty, the popular vote will shift in favor of the party letting all of the illegals into the US. But Americans are strongly against what Obama wants for the US and Obama just keeps pushing it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is a topic that needs to be discussed, so it's not bad that Obama forced that discussion. Israel is hardly disrespected by the US. It gets everything it wants and laws are even being passed to prevent criticism of Israel in the US. The mess in Syria is mostly because Israel hates Iran. It makes a lot of people angry when so much suffering has occurred to give Israel what it wants, what it demands and Trump still says something incredibly stupid about Israel being mistreated by the US.
