Register
20:02 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016

    US Abstention on Israel Vote at UN Could Have Opposite Effect Obama Desired

    © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
    Politics
    Get short URL
    219220

    US Senator Chris Murphy said that recent statements and actions from President-elect Donald Trump in connection with the UN Security Council vote will make it difficult for him to remain a neutral party in negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians.

    Secretary of State John Kerry testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Israel Unable to Maintain Democracy if It Remains One State - Kerry
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The decision by outgoing President Barack Obama to have the United States abstain from voting on the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank could end up having the opposite effect the administration intended, US Senator Chris Murphy said in an interview on Thursday.

    "Maybe this is the natural extension of what has been a very dysfunctional relationship," Murphy stated on MSNBC. "My worry, though, is that this, in the end, may have the very opposite effect that Obama and Kerry hope."

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    Netanyahu Thanks Trump for Support of Israel Over UN Resolution
    Murphy noted that recent statements and actions from President-elect Donald Trump in connection with the UN Security Council vote will make it difficult for him to remain a neutral party in negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians.

    "It may be pushing Donald Trump further and further into [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s camp such that he's not going to be able to be an honest broker between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Murphy added.

    Trump has already told Netanyahu that he will not let Israel continue to be treated with disdain and disrespect.

    Murphy pointed out that while it is not a problem for Trump to build a better relationship with Netanyahu, the United States needs to be able to criticize Israel when it does something wrong, and also have the ability to bring both sides to the conflict together.

    Related:

    Palestine to Resume Talks With Israel Only if Settlement Activity Stops
    Israel Unable to Maintain Democracy if It Remains One State - Kerry
    Netanyahu Slams Kerry's Middle East Speech as Biased Against Israel
    Tags:
    UN Security Council, Donald Trump, Chris Murphy, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      The main point is that Obama just needs to stop trying to govern the US past January 20. The vast majority of US localities voted strongly against Obama and Clinton. Sure, if enough illegals are given amnesty, the popular vote will shift in favor of the party letting all of the illegals into the US. But Americans are strongly against what Obama wants for the US and Obama just keeps pushing it.
    • Reply
      jas
      This is a topic that needs to be discussed, so it's not bad that Obama forced that discussion. Israel is hardly disrespected by the US. It gets everything it wants and laws are even being passed to prevent criticism of Israel in the US. The mess in Syria is mostly because Israel hates Iran. It makes a lot of people angry when so much suffering has occurred to give Israel what it wants, what it demands and Trump still says something incredibly stupid about Israel being mistreated by the US.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok