Italian PM Warns Against Underestimating Threat of Israeli-Palestine Conflict

ROME (Sputnik) — The international community should not underestimate the threat of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and consider it out of the context of other Mideastern issues amid the ongoing Islamisation of the region, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

"We are currently tending to underestimate the obvious threat of the historic Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which is being considered as one of the multiple problems in the Mediterranean region. We should not live under such illusion… If… we allow radical terrorism to get into the Palestinian issue, we will encounter a great threat," Gentiloni said at a year-end press conference.

Italy, which will take a seat of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council on January 1, 2017, intends to raise this issue on the agenda, Gentiloni outlined.