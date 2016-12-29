UN to be Invited to Implement Ceasefire Agreements on Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN representatives will be invited to participate in implementation of the agreements on Syrian political settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.
"Of course, we will invite the UN representatives. It will allow continuity of the political process under the principles endorsed by the UN Security Council resolution 2254… We will take measures today to distribute the signed package of agreements that you have mentioned as the official document at the UN Security Council, inform the UNSC members and answer their questions," Lavrov said at a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The first document is between the Syrian government and the armed opposition on the ceasefire in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The second document is a set of measures to monitor the ceasefire regime and the third document is a statement of readiness to start peace negotiations on the Syrian settlement.
