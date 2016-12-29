Register
17:01 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a news conference in Rome following talks with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni

    UN to be Invited to Implement Ceasefire Agreements on Syria - Lavrov

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    37710

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed Russia's intention to invite the UN representatives to participate in implementation of the agreements on Syrian political settlement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN representatives will be invited to participate in implementation of the agreements on Syrian political settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

    "Of course, we will invite the UN representatives. It will allow continuity of the political process under the principles endorsed by the UN Security Council resolution 2254… We will take measures today to distribute the signed package of agreements that you have mentioned as the official document at the UN Security Council, inform the UNSC members and answer their questions," Lavrov said at a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

    Astana, Kazakhstan
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    Russia, Turkey, Iran Launch Preparations for Syria Talks in Astana - Lavrov
    Earlier in the day, Putin said the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks. He said three documents had been signed.

    The first document is between the Syrian government and the armed opposition on the ceasefire in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The second document is a set of measures to monitor the ceasefire regime and the third document is a statement of readiness to start peace negotiations on the Syrian settlement.

    Related:

    The True Message of Russia-Turkey Agreement on Syria to US, UN
    Trump Regrets UN Became ‘Club for People to Get Together’
    Role of UN Observers Crucial Amid Kashmir Ceasefire Violations
    Tags:
    implementation, ceasefire, peace talks, Syrian crisis, United Nations, Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      FIRST and FOREMOST, Russia MUST demand no weapons transfers into Syria's illegally armed groups.
      IF no end of weapons and munitions is reached. This will be another re armament and re grouping.
      Don't forget U.S will go to give them coordinates. Unless TRUMP orders a stand down. And no arms transfer.
      Perhaps , the problem could begin to finally unravel;. DO NOT allow countries arming illegal groups to invest in Syria. Nor IMF, W.B. NOTHING.
      Get the sanctions OFF and Russia can get the oil and manage it for Syria, Stay in Syria PERMANENTLY as guarantor of peace , prosperity and get them in CSTO. TRUMP will want the resources, invest and own Syria , to lift sanctions.
      Time Russia stop acting like IDIOTS and become leaders.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      Why? It is almost wrapped up and Saudi, chairs the UN Human Rights Committee, who seriously have no desire for peace in Syria. Then you have the UN nations, that have supplied the terrorists and no doubt hoping to take more weapons and aid, into the terrorist buddies in Syria.

      Or has Russia got them all over a barrel, with regards what they have found in East Aleppo and what is on camera?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok