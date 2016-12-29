Syrian Democratic Front Unites Internal Opposition Groups, Including Kurds

© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI / POOL Newly Created Syrian Democratic Front Ready to Participate in Peace Talks is Astana

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The newly-created Syrian Democratic Front unites broad forces of the internal opposition and Kurdish groups, the Front’s spokeswoman Mais Krydee told Sputnik on Thursday.

The establishment of the Syrian Democratic Front was announced on Monday.

"This front includes many forces, and it is now the most important group uniting the internal opposition representatives," Krydee said.

"It consists of the Committee for National Democratic Action in Syria [political entity made up of left-wing parties and business community], the Syria National Dialogue Committee with its four parties [the National Party, the Party of National Youth for Justice, National Syrian Kurd Coalition, Syrian National-Social Party] and a Kurdish group," she explained.

Mahmoud Marai, the secretary general of the group, said earlier in the day the Syrian Democratic Front was ready to take part in peace talks on Syrian reconciliation in Astana.

On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting in Astana between the parties to the Syrian conflict with Russia, Iran and Turkey as potential mediators.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital.