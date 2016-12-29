Newly Created Syrian Democratic Front Ready to Participate in Talks is Astana

© AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM Syrian Tomorrow Opposition Movement Set to Consider Invitation for Astana Talks

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Representatives of a new Syrian opposition group, the Syrian Democratic Front, are ready to take part in peace talks on Syrian reconciliation in Astana, Kazakhstan, Mahmoud Marai, the secretary general of the group, told Sputnik.

"The Front supports the talks on the basis of Vienna agreements, the [UN Security Council] resolution 2254 and the latest statement by Moscow," Marai said, adding that the group has not received the invitation to participate in the Astana talks yet.

Marai said he was currently in Cairo for talks with the Foreign Ministry representatives to coordinate the positions on the Syrian settlement.

"We know that Egypt may play an important role in reaching a successful political settlement [in Syria]," Marai added.

On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting in Astana between the parties to the Syrian conflict with Russia, Iran and Turkey as potential mediators.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital.

The establishment of the Syrian Democratic Front was announced on December 26. The organization is composed of five internal opposition parties, according to Marai.