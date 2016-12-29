Newly Created Syrian Democratic Front Ready to Participate in Talks is Astana

"The Front supports the talks on the basis of Vienna agreements, the [UN Security Council] resolution 2254 and the latest statement by Moscow," Marai said, adding that the group has not received the invitation to participate in the Astana talks yet.
Marai said he was currently in Cairo for talks with the Foreign Ministry representatives to coordinate the positions on the Syrian settlement.
"We know that Egypt may play an important role in reaching a successful political settlement [in Syria]," Marai added.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital.
The establishment of the Syrian Democratic Front was announced on December 26. The organization is composed of five internal opposition parties, according to Marai.
