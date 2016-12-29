Register
13:58 GMT +329 December 2016
    Aerial view of the Foreign Ministry building in Moscow

    Russia Remains Ready to Work With Georgia on Visa Liberalization

    Politics
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said that Moscow remains open to joint comprehensive work with the Georgian authorities on the issue of introducing a visa-free regime.

    Tbilisi sunset-6
    Georgia to Welcome Visa Abolition With Russia – Special Envoy for Ties With Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia remains open for work with Georgia on visa liberalization and expects positive shifts on the issue in 2017, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Thursday.

    "As for the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin made it clear that the possibility of introducing a visa-free regime with Georgia was not excluded. We remain open to joint comprehensive work with the Georgian authorities on these issues," Karasin told RIA Novosti.

    He said that Russia had significantly liberalized the visa regime with Georgia in December 2015.

    "Today the rules imply that each Georgian citizen may visit our country on the invitation of each Russian citizen, organization or a foreigner permanently living [in Russia] without any restrictions. And we are glad to state that during this year the number of visas issued by our Interests Section in Tbilisi had almost doubled … I have no doubts that positive tendencies will be boosted in 2017," Karasin said.

    Tbilisi, Georgia
    Russia Could Introduce Visa-Free Regime With Georgia
    He also said that is was a common practice for countries popular with tourists such as Georgia to establish visa-free regimes with other states, referring to Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze’s statement that the country introduced a visa-free regime for Russians.

    "However, in the modern world where terrorist and other threats are significantly growing, the ‘tourist countries,’ of course, cannot expect an ‘automatic’ reciprocation in visa issues," Karasin added.

    Russian citizens can travel to Georgia without obtaining a visa, but Georgians need a visa to visit Russia. During last year's news conference, Putin said that Moscow was prepared to abolish visa regime with Georgia.

    Diplomatic ties between Russia and Georgia were broken in 2008 following Russia’s recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia’s independence. Since then, relations between the two states have remained tense with Georgia being politically close to the West.

