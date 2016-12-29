Trump Administration Could Lift Latest US Sanctions Against Russia

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)CNN cited officials familiar with the Obama administration’s plans as saying Wednesday that the outgoing president could introduce retaliatory actions against Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election as soon as Thursday.

"When the cancellations of, according to Trump, 70 percent of the adopted decisions are looming, it cannot be excluded that the latest sanctions introduced in agony… could well be included in this 70 percent," Krutskikh told RIA Novosti.

The 70-percent figure was floated this weekend by Trump's transition team vice chairman and unofficial adviser, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Krutskikh, the Russian president's special representative for international cooperation in information security, underscored the outgoing administration's behavior as "the agony of the ruling elite."

"The US president's personal hatred is over the top. All this is unfounded and is an attempt to slow down possible cooperation," he stressed.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!