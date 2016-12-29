Register
    Trump Administration Could Lift Latest US Sanctions Against Russia

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    There is a possibility that the anticipated anti-Russia sanctions could be lifted under Donald Trump's presidency, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Andrey Krutskikh said Thursday.

    US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event for US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US November 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    New Anti-Russia Sanctions to Cause Damage to US - Russian Foreign Ministry
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) CNN cited officials familiar with the Obama administration’s plans as saying Wednesday that the outgoing president could introduce retaliatory actions against Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election as soon as Thursday.

    "When the cancellations of, according to Trump, 70 percent of the adopted decisions are looming, it cannot be excluded that the latest sanctions introduced in agony… could well be included in this 70 percent," Krutskikh told RIA Novosti.

    The 70-percent figure was floated this weekend by Trump's transition team vice chairman and unofficial adviser, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

    Krutskikh, the Russian president's special representative for international cooperation in information security, underscored the outgoing administration's behavior as "the agony of the ruling elite."

    "The US president's personal hatred is over the top. All this is unfounded and is an attempt to slow down possible cooperation," he stressed.

