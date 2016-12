WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State John Kerry delivered remarks at the State Department following a controversial US decision to abstain from a vote on a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel’s settlement activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

When asked by CNN if Kerry was implying that the United States would veto any UN resolution that might dictate a peace solution or that might recognize a Palestinian state, Rhodes responded, "Yes… we’ve made that clear over and over."

The US abstention from voting at the UN Security Council allowed the resolution to pass with unanimous support of 14-0.