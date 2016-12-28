Netanyahu Thanks Trump for Support of Israel Over UN Resolution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to US President-elect Donald Trump for supporting Israel against the background of worsening relations between Israel and the outcoming US administration.

"President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel!" Netanyahu tweeted on his official Twitter account, adding emojis of Israeli and US flags.

President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel! 🇮🇱🇺🇸@IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/lURPimG0wS — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 28, 2016

​

The message was posted as an reply to Trump's tweets commenting on recent UN anti-settlements resolution and saying that the United States "cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect."

On December 23, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution calling on Israel to immediately stop all settlement activities in the West Bank. The United States abstained from the vote despite calls by Israel to exercise its right to veto the measure.