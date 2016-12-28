Kremlin Unaware of Alleged Agreement Between Moscow, Ankara on Syrian Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin is not aware of any agreement between Russia and Turkey on a ceasefire in Syria, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"I cannot answer this question, I do not have enough information," Peskov said, when asked to comment on Turkish media reports that Moscow and Ankara had reached a consensus on a new ceasefire in Syria and the truce would enter force on Thursday.

On December 17, Putin and Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting in Astana between the parties to the Syrian conflict with Russia, Iran, Turkey as potential mediators.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital.