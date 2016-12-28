Turkey, Russia Agree to Submit Syria Ceasefire Proposal to Damascus for Review

Turkey and Russia have agreed on the outlines of a nationwide ceasefire plan in Syria for Damascus to consider, Turkish media reported Wednesday.

The general ceasefire proposal is planned to be presented to the Syrian government for consideration, according to Turkey's Anadolu news service.

On December 20, the Russian, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers met in Moscow. They emphasized the importance of expanding the ceasefire regime in Syria and announced their willingness to broker a future agreement between Damascus and the opposition.

Three days prior, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the possibility of holding talks between the Syrian government and opposition in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The Moscow-Ankara proposal is said to take effect at midnight local time on Thursday, December 29 (22:00 GMT Wednesday), the Anadolu news service said citing anonymous sources.

The truce agreement is subject to approval by the Syrian government and does not extend to terrorist organizations operating in the country.

Should the pact hold, according to Anadolu, the Syrian government and opposition will launch peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana brokered by Russia and Turkey. The bilateral proposal aims to advance the political process outlined in the UN resolution on Syria.