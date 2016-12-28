Trump Team Eyeing Dana Rohrabacher, Thomas Graham for US Ambassador to Russia

The US president-elect’s long-time friend Rohrabacher is high on the list of candidates for the top US diplomat in Russia, sources told the outlet. Rohrabacher said last year he did not consider Russia to be a threat to the United States.
The Californian lawmaker said last November he was under consideration to join the Trump administration as secretary of state. The job has since been promised to Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson.
Another contender for the diplomatic role is Thomas Graham who has also called on Washington to cooperate with Moscow in areas of mutual interest.
Graham is a former special adviser to President George W. Bush. He worked as a foreign service officer at the US Embassy in Moscow and is now managing director of Kissinger Associates.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Still more promise for improving relations with Russia that include mutual respect. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Rohrabacher would also make a great #2 at State. I hope Bolton isn't still being considered. He is completely in the opposite direction of where policy needs to go. As Rand Paul said, a diplomat is expected to be at least somewhat diplomatic. Bolton prides himself on being a jerk.
Darrell R
jas