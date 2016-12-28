Russia’s Sberbank CEO Calls Trump ‘President of Change’

© REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich Trump Appoints Ex-Bush Aide Bossert as Counterterrorism Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President-Elect Donald Trump is “the president of change,” whose business experience should be sufficient enough to make right steps as the US leader, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said.

“I always welcome changes – today more than ever before the world needs changes. There are a lot of disparities both in national economies, including the United States, and in the world. Trump is the president of change,” Gref told the Vedomosti newspaper.

According to Gref, Trump’s problem is the lack of political experience but his business career should be sufficient enough to make right decisions as the US president.

“The lack of political experience will be a problem, but they [Trump and his team] have an extensive business experience: they are pragmatic people, who won in the fierce competition. These people and the [US] system have sufficient resources to make right steps,” the Sberbank CEO said.

On November 8, Trump won the US presidential election by gaining a major electoral lead over his rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The inauguration of the US president-elect will take place on January 20.