Russia, Japan to Launch Simplified Visa Regime on January 1

Japan to Soften Visa Regime With Russia in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The simplified visa regime between Russia and Japan will come into effect on January 1, 2017, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On January 1, 2017, the Russian and Japanese sides will implement the synchronized measures aimed at simplification of visa regime for the residents of the two countries," the statement read.

In particular, the simplified measures involve the extension of the validity period of multiple-entry visas for Russian citizens to five years for a short-term stay. Besides, a letter of reference from a guarantor in Japan will not be required for the Russian travellers.

The Japanese citizens will be able to receive multiple tourist visas for a period of up to six months, multiple visas for a period of up to one year and multiple business and humanitarian visas for a period of up to five years, the statement read.

The decision to ease visa formalities between the two countries was made during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan on December 15-16.