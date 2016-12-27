Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Palestinian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties

© Sputnik/ Alexander Astafyev Russia Supports Implementation of Palestinian People's Rights

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the development of the Russian-Palestinian relations with Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The meeting was focused on the prospects of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, including the adoption of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, the development of the restoring Palestinian unity. The talks also covered some practical issues of further development of the Russian-Palestinian relations," the statement said.

On December 23, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, condemning the Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.