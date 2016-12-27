Register
20:32 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Demonstrators wait for the launch of the Civil March for Aleppo at the air field of the former airport Tempelhof in Berlin, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

    German Pacifists Set Off for Aleppo, While Refugees Stay Cozy in Berlin

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Politics
    Get short URL
    322608

    On Monday, activists in Germany kicked off their 3,000 km journey from Berlin to Aleppo. Calling for an end to the siege of the city (which actually ended earlier this month), activists say they want to "stop the massacre of Syrian civilians." But according to some observers, the question is whether they can get some refugees to go back with them.

    The march, which organizers have dubbed the Civil March for Aleppo, began Berlin Monday morning, and plans to wind its way through Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia, Greece and Turkey before arriving in Syria. Activists have calculated that an average speed of 20 km a day means they will reach Syria in three and a half months. The march's Facebook page has already garnered over 2,800 supporters.  

    According to the organizers' website, which features information in 12 languages, including Arabic and Russian, they deliberately plan to travel the so-called "refugee route" taken by the Syrian refugees as they arrive in Western Europe, "just in the opposite direction."

    The routes through which refugees from the Middle East make their way to Europe
    © Sputnik/
    The routes through which refugees from the Middle East make their way to Europe

    What's the purpose of the action? The group's manifesto is vague, saying that activists want to end the fighting in the city of Aleppo, and that they "will not tolerate the siege of Aleppo anymore." 

    Syrian Army sniper on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus (File)
    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    No Rest for the Weary: Syrian Army Presses On With Offensive in Western Damascus (VIDEO)
    In fact, of course, fighting for Aleppo City's eastern militant-held portion ended earlier this month, with the government declaring victory. Last week, Syrian army forces confirmed that the entire city has now been liberated, with remaining fighters and their families evacuated to Turkey and areas of Syria still under militant control. 

    Saying that the activists can't "sit in front of our laptops and do nothing" any longer, the Frequently Asked Questions section of the pacifist group's website notes that they don't actually have a solution to the war, but hope that the UN and other international institutions "that can stop the massacre of Syrian civilians hear us before we stand on the border."

    The group's website emphasizes that they don't represent "any specific political parties or organizations," and is composed of "random, average people." The protest action's organizer is photographer and journalist Anna Alboth.

    Speaking to journalists on Monday shortly before the start of the march, Alboth explained that the group is walking "for Aleppo and other besieged cities," and that they "want to put the attention of the whole world on the situation that is happening." The activist believes that if the group receives enough attention, more attention can then be focused on the situation in Syria. 

    Ultimately, the group says that its main purpose is to save civilian lives, in the same way that "the refugees had come [to Europe] to save their lives."

    Syrian army troops remove corpses from a mass grave (File)
    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Mass Graves in Aleppo Fuel Suspicion of So-Called 'Moderate Opposition' in Syria
    "We're carrying these white flags to let the whole world know our message: enough is enough. This war has to stop!" its manifesto reads. "And this war can be stopped. This war can be ended with a few strokes of a pen," it adds.

    According to a recent poll conducted for Sputnik, nearly half of Germans believe that Europe's migrant crisis has changed the situation in their country 'for the worse' in 2016. In light of this, Sputnik Germany suggested that the logical question that arises now is: will some of Germany's million plus refugees take after the pacifists and follow them back home to Syria?

    Related:

    Syrian Army Presses On With Offensive in Western Damascus (VIDEO)
    Mass Graves in Aleppo Fuel Suspicion of So-Called 'Moderate Opposition' in Syria
    France Wants to Cooperate With Russia to End War in Syria - French Ambassador
    Social Media Users Surprised to Learn About Syria's Christmas Traditions
    Aleppo Citizens Transform Debris of Destroyed Cathedral Into Nativity Scene
    What We Know So Far About Russian Military Police Deployed to Aleppo
    After Aleppo Syrian Army Likely to Launch Offensive on Palmyra, Idlib
    'I Want to Live a Safe Life': Aleppo Children Share Their Hopes and Dreams
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      strange that these "activists" don't give a $h1t for all the people being massacred in Yemen, Palestine or Iraq.
    • Reply
      dc801
      i dont believe they're allowed into Syria and Turkey will absolutely detain them at the border anyway. they should try fixing their own country first its falling apart
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok