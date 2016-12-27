Register
20:32 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Jihad Makdissi member of the Cairo Group (File)

    Syrian Opposition Moscow-Cairo Group Yet to Receive Invitation to Astana Talks

    © AP Photo/ Bassem Tellawi
    Politics
    Get short URL
    198 0 0

    Leader of the Moscow-Cairo group of the Syrian opposition Jihad Makdissi said that the group did not receive an invitation to take part in the proposed negotiations between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana, Kazakhstan.

    The city of Astana
    © Sputnik/ President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    China Welcomes Possible Syria Talks in Astana
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Moscow-Cairo group of the Syrian opposition has not received any official invitations to the proposed negotiations between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana, Kazakhstan, the group's leader, Jihad Makdissi, said Tuesday.

    On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has said the Astana talks will be useful to the United Nations. He also intends to convene negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva on February 8.

    "[No one] has contacted us," Makdissi told RIA Novosti, adding that the opposition group has learned about the talks from media reports.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2L), his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (2R) and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) attend a meeting in Moscow on December 20, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Natalia KOLESNIKOVA
    Turkey to Participate in Astana Talks on Syria as Guarantor - Erdogan's Spokesman
    The group has not been officially informed about the proposal of Mistura to hold negotiations in Switzerland, but the group was aware of it owing to the contacts with the UN envoy, Makdissi added.

    The so-called Arab Spring protests shook the Middle East in 2011. In Syria, the protests resulted in clashes between the government forces and opposition.

    The opposition and Damascus, along with the mediators, have been engaged in UN-brokered settlement talks. The latest round of intra-Syrian talks took place in Geneva in April. The Riyadh-formed High Negotiations Committee (HNC) opposition group walked out of the negotiations, citing the continuous fighting in Syria and the lack of progress on humanitarian issues. HNC transition plans included constitutional revision in its final stage.

    Related:

    China Welcomes Possible Syria Talks in Astana
    Kazakhstan in Contact With Russia, Turkey on Syrian Talks in Astana - FM
    Turkey to Participate in Astana Talks on Syria as Guarantor
    Astana Talks to Persuade US, EU to Contribute to Syrian Settlement - Lawmaker
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Moscow-Cairo group of the Syrian opposition, Jihad Makdissi, Syria, Kazakhstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      dc801
      any group with the name "Jihad"in it has no place at a peace talk. Let their assets on the ground be eliminated like all the other terrorist groups in Syria
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok