Register
18:50 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Farmer Oleg Sirota rearranges cheese blocks in the cheese ripening room at Russian Parmesan cheese dairy is Moscow Region's Istrinsky district

    EU Leaders Finally Realizing That Sanctions Policy 'Has Reached a Dead End'

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    137451

    Earlier this month, European leaders agreed to extend anti-Russian economic sanctions for another six months. However, Russian permanent representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov says that as the international situation continues to shift, so too will Europe's will to enforce its self-harming policy continue to weaken.

    In an extended interview for Radio Sputnik on Tuesday, Chizhov outlined the prospects for the future of Russian-European relations. According to the diplomat, the good news is that political elites in the EU are gradually coming to realize the absurdity of the deadlock in relations between Russia and Brussels.

    Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader, speaks during a news conference at the FN party headquarters in Nanterre near Paris after Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union, France, June 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen
    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Wants to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions
    The diplomat admitted that today, relations between Russia and the supranational bloc cannot be called normal; this situation, he added, has been the result of Brussels' short-sightedness in its policy toward Moscow, including the policy of anti-Russian economic sanctions. The EU's position has in turn been influenced by pressures from the US.

    "All this has led relations to their current state, and has brought the EU's policy toward Russia to a deadlock," Chizhov noted. "So far, unfortunately, our partners have not been able to find a way out of this impasse. A question that can be asked is: How much did they really want to find it?"

    Thankfully, the diplomat said, a new awareness "has gripped the mass of the EU's political elite" of the need to change this state of affairs. "And as soon as the EU is able to find the necessary political will for the appropriate steps out of this impasse, they will know where to find us."

    Chizhov believes that international factors, particularly the election of Donald Trump in the United States, will be almost certain to push the EU countries to gradually change their policy toward Russia.

    "Trump's victory in elections in the US has undoubtedly had the greatest impact on relations between Europe and the United States," the official noted. "From my observations such an outcome was not expected here in the European Union." On the contrary, EU officials "were clearly fixated, like many in the US, and even in our country, on a Clinton victory."

    Brexit
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Year in Review: Anti-Globalism, Protectionism Picking Up Steam in Western Democracies
    Accordingly, when Trump won, European officials were obviously thrown into confusion about what to do next. The official recalled that for a long time, the US has been at the forefront of continuing efforts to pressure Russia via sanctions. "Vice President Biden has spoken openly about the need to 'twist the Europeans' arms'." 

    Therefore, Chizhov added, "if the new administration goes in the opposite direction – that is, toward the easing and lifting of sanctions, I think that the EU's sanctions policy too will not last long and, accordingly, will be subject to a review."

    In fact, the diplomat stressed, many in Europe are already prepared for such a revision, "and some have even made some steps toward accelerating it."

    The United States, Canada, the European Union and several other countries introduced sanctions against Russia in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine, accusing Russia of interfering. Moscow denied the accusations, and stressed that Washington and Brussels were the ones who instigated the Ukrainian calamity by supporting a coup d'état in that country in February 2014. Since then, relations between Russia and the West have been plagued by mutual mistrust. Russia introduced agricultural countersanctions in the summer of 2014, leading to tens of billions of euros' worth of losses for European food producers.

    Nord Stream 2 Prospects

    Touching on the subject of Nord Stream 2, a planned gas pipeline project stretching from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, Chizhov explained that the initiative has good prospects, since it has a strong economic rationale as its basis.

    Chizhov recalled that "by and large, it was not Russia as a state or even Gazprom which took the initiative on this project, but rather the company's partners among a number of European energy companies, who saw it as a good business opportunity." Furthermore, he added, the construction of the pipeline would help ensure the continent's energy security, which thus gives it a political dimension.

    Nord Stream gas pipeline launched in Germany
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russian Gas Costs EU Consumers 33% Less Via Nord Stream Than Ukraine
    In that sense, arguments against the Nordstream II project, including those which come from Brussels, don't hold up to even a basic critical analysis, in the diplomat's view. In fact, Chizhov suggested that the biggest concern for many officials in Eastern Europe and Brussels isn't really Russia, but the concentration of power in Germany's hands as a transit power.

    Accordingly, the EU's insistence that Ukraine's status as a transit nation be preserved is paradoxical and absurd, according to the official, because it essentially assumes that Germany would be a less reliable transit country than contemporary Ukraine.

    Related:

    Russian Gas Costs EU Consumers 33% Less Via Nord Stream Than Ukraine
    Politicization of Situation Regarding Nord Stream 2 Absurd
    Anti-Globalism, Protectionism Picking Up Steam in Western Democracies
    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Wants to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions
    NATO Ramps Up Ukraine War After Defeat in Syria
    EU Decision on Extending Anti-Russia Sanctions Takes Effect
    Clogs in the Machine: EU Leaders Scramble to Save Ukraine Treaty
    Tags:
    expert analysis, predictions, interview, geopolitics, European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      kasivasantha
      Sanctions will effect only a very poor country in all respects including natural resources.RUSSIA has 1/5 of the world resources and they follow the staple food mechnism. Russia dont have to beg for anything that the country needs to take care of its people. Just close the valve and the west will be a frozen country .
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok