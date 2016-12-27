Register
    Briefing by Foreign Ministry Official Spokesperson Maria Zakharova

    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Weekly Press Briefing

    © Sputnik/ Grigori Sisoyev
    0 51810

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova is holding her weekly press briefing.

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    On Syria

    When talking about the current situation in Syria, Zakharova said that Moscow notes with satisfaction the change in the military situation in the country.

    "With a sense of satisfaction, we are noting positive changes in military and political situation in Syria," the spokeswoman said. "On December 22, Syrian government forces took the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo remaining under the control of illegal armed units."

    "We see Aleppo's liberation as the key step toward stabilization in Syria while preserving its unity and territorial integrity, as well as preventing degradation of Syrian state institutes," Zakharova said.

    The spokeswoman further noted that Russia has evidence of militants' war crimes in Aleppo, and that this evidence will be "most widely publicized".

    "Soon the evidence of terrorist war crimes in Syria will be handed to the Russian military, the media, and will be given the widest possible publicity," Zakharova said.

    The spokeswoman said there are grounds to expect that new discoveries of mass graves following Aleppo's liberation from militants "will unfortunately continue."

    Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov disclosed on Monday that large-scale graves containing bodies with signs of torture, with many missing body parts and many shot in the head, have been uncovered in Aleppo.

    On reports about Bulgarian-made arms in Aleppo

    The spokeswoman then moved to comment recent reports about Bulgarian-made arms in Aleppo. She said that "questions arise" concerning this issue and that it seems that "Sofia is not in a rush to regulate its exports."

    Arms produced in Bulgaria were discovered at a Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham depot in Eastern Aleppo, Syria, on December 13.

    Among the arms, 122 mm "Grad" rockets were found alongside various caliber ammunition for anti-tank weapons.

    On Iraq

    Commenting the situation in Iraqi Mosul, the spokeswoman said that it remains far from being over.

    "The situation in Mosul is still far from coming to an end, Daesh militia is still retaining the Western right-bank part of the city and about 20% of the Eastern part and the left bank," Zakharova said.

    On UK Foreign Secretary's comments on Aleppo

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's statements on Aleppo are undiplomatic and unprofessional, Zakharova said.

    Boris Johnson said last week that the Syrian army's success in Aleppo is a "hollow victory".

