Russia Welcomes Kissinger's Role in Advising Trump on Bridging Gaps With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia would welcome the involvement of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in advising President-elect Donald Trump on how to reconcile Moscow and Washington, but the ultimate decision rests with the US, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"Of course, if his expertise accumulated over decades of rich experience were in some way in demand, we would welcome that. But the relevance and applicability of this experience is not our business, it is the work of our US colleagues, and we cannot interfere," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Kissinger has reportedly met with Trump several times in the past months and is rumored to be his informal foreign policy adviser.

His latest plan, obtained from Trump's transition team by Western European intelligence and cited by Germany's Bild tabloid, reveals a "constructive cooperation" plan with the Kremlin.