MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the conditions to normalize the situation in Syria by phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The sides underscored the importance of an early conclusion of the practical parameters of the cessation of hostilities, separating the moderate opposition from terrorist groups, and preparation for the meeting in Astana at the invitation of the leadership of Kazakhstan to launch the political settlement process in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.