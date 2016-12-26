Register
    International Community Should Avoid New Cold War - Kazakhstan's FM

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov said that recently the world had been developing within the framework of one of the "worst scenarios."

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — The international community should join efforts in order to avoid a new cold war, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov said Monday.

    "At the moment, the mobilization of a collective will of the international community to avoid the worst scenario — the final fixation of the so-called divisive lines that could result in the reincarnation — is the crucial issue," Idrissov told RIA Novosti.

    Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov speaks during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on April 28, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ KENZABURO FUKUHARA / POOL
    Kazakhstan Upset by End of US-Russia Cooperation on Syria Peace Process - FM
    He added that recently the world had been developing within the framework of one of the "worst scenarios."

    According to the minister, Astana has been exerting efforts to develop different diplomatic initiatives and regional organizations.

    The Cold War is a state of permanent tensions between the United States and its allies and the socialist bloc headed by the Soviet Union that erupted in late 1940s and ended in 1991 with the USSR dissolution.

    Tags:
    Cold War, Erlan Idrissov, Kazakhstan
