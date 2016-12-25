Register
    In this file photo taken Sept. 19, 2016, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich introduces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Ft. Myers, Fla

    Gingrich Praises Trump Nuke Tweet as 'Exactly Right, Says He's 'Serving Notice'

    5737418

    Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has called President-elect Donald Trump's remarks about building up the US's nuclear arsenal "exactly right."

    The president-elect is saying to Russia, "You want to make threatening speeches, let me show you what a threatening speech looks like," Gingrich told Fox News Sunday.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida, U.S., December 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Ex-House Speaker Gingrich Claims US Congress Should Change Ethics Laws for Trump

    Russia and China have been building their nuclear capabilities, Gingrich alleged, while the US has allowed its to "weaken."

    "I think for the next president to say, 'You know, we're going to have to systematically rebuild our nuclear capability,' is exactly right," Gingrich said.

    Gingrich also commented that Iran was attempting to develop a nuclear bomb and that North Korea was attempting to make missiles that could deliver a nuclear payload to the US.

    Iran signed a nuclear deal last year after a decade of negotiations and has, international monitors reported as recently as last week, been abiding by its agreement.

    "He's also serving notice," Gingrich continued. "If he succeeds economically at making America great again and we get back to 5% or 6% real growth, we can outproduce everybody. And I think what he's telling both the Chinese and the Russians is, ‘Do you really want to be in this competition? Because if there's going to be a competition, we have the potential to win it."

    Apparently Gingrich's answer to his Fox News interviewer's question, "Are we in an arms race with Russia?" is "not yet."

    Trump tweeted on December 22 that the US "must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes." 

    Gingrich also praised Trump's ability to threaten world peace in only 140 characters.

    The Hill reports that after Trump's tweet, spokesman Jason Miller (who yesterday decided not to continue being Trump's mouthpiece in the White House) clarified that the president-elect was somehow referring to the need to prevent nuclear proliferation.

    However, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski contradicted that December 24, saying she recalled Trump telling her off the air that he'd relish an arms buildup. "Let it be an arms race, we will outmatch them at every pass… and outlast them all," she remembered him saying, according to The Hill.

      double bonus
      [The president-elect is saying to Russia, "You want to make threatening speeches,
      let me show you what a threatening speech looks like," Gingrich told Fox News Sunday.]

      Gingrich doesn't seem to know what's really going on between the US and Russia.
      He's parroting the US Network News Media, without reading the Russian side. Good thing he wasn't selected as Secretary of State. His perspective is too narrow.
    • Reply
      jasin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
      double bonus, I agree. He tends to have a very shallow understanding about most policy.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      Yeah, but the problem is someone took a comment from Trump about Putin's Christmas letter out of context, and labeled it as a veiled threat. [and we do not have to travel an alternate path] I'd think of that more as a reference to Obama messing up the original reset in 2009, or abandoning his re-election promise to Medvedev [or Putin].to make things better after his re-election as president.

      To people in the US, it is obvious what Gingrich is doing here, but for people outside; it doesn't look very good for him to speak like this, without knowing the Russian side of things. But, he was speaking to Fox News, so this may not have been directed towards Russia anyways, but just to his local anti-Russia fans.
      We definitely do live in 2 different parallel worlds here, I'm afraid.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      I have a toilet brush that I call "The Brezinski". My worn out toothbrushes are called "Kissingers". I use them where mold might flourish. Push me, and I might tell you what I call my garbage disposal unit......
