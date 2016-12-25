Register
    Texas Senator Ted Cruz

    GOP Bigwigs Slam UNSC Settlement Resolution, Obama; Echo Calls to Defund UN

    US Senator Ted Cruz has joined Senator Lindsey Graham in calling for the US to stop funding the UN until it reverses its December 23 Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israel's settlement building projects on occupied Palestinian land, which are illegal under international law.

    Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee, once a GOP candidate for president, also condemned the resolution, saying the US's decision to abstain from the vote — rather than using its veto power, as it has in the past — left him in a "rage."

    "This is about right and wrong. This is about evil [and] good. This is such a clear-cut issue. And I am just beyond, in a seething rage, over what this administration has done in its last days," he told Fox News December 24.

    He called the move, which comes as President Barack Obama prepares to leave office, "cowardly."

    "If you are going to do this do it up front," he said.

    Huckabee also said current US policy regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict "is never going to work."

    "First of all the policy we've had is boneheaded. It's a ridiculous policy that we don't apply to any other nation on earth to tell them that if someone attacks you, and you attack back, and defend your country and you end up getting more land — but you are supposed to give that up and let your enemies get even closer to you — you know, that's absurd," he said.

    Palestine doesn't want peace, Huckabee insisted.

    "The two-state solution is no solution, it's never gonna work… and the fact is the Palestinians have no intention of ever coming to a peace accord," he added.

    Israeli settlements, resolution, UNSC, Donald Trump, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, Israel, United States
      Michael Hill
      I don't understand this Israel/Palestine sutuation. Is the land Israel is 'settling' their land or are they driving out the Palestinians illegally?? Is this what the UN vote was about? Why would the US support Israel if Israel is doing something illegal?
    • Reply
      martin.veltjenin reply toMichael Hill(Show commentHide comment)
      Michael Hill, you have quite some catching up to do. Before 1948 there was no israel ...
    • Reply
      jasin reply tomartin.veltjen(Show commentHide comment)
      martin.veltjen, And ever since then, they want more and more land that wasn't included in the first land grub.
    • Reply
      jas
      Cruz, Huckabee, Graham... there's a reason they can''t get elected as POTUS.
    • Reply
      Tornado_Doom
      The slavery of many US politicians to Israel is quite shameful.
    • Reply
      jas
      I'm beginning to become impatient with Texas. What the heck are you guys doing sending Cruz to the Senate? And two electors refused to vote for Trump. Thought Texas was supposed to be liberated.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      I am not sure what the aforementioned are getting all worked up about. This, certainly, has nothing to do with national security, which the Republicans are noted for trolling, time and time again. OH! Pardon me!! I forgot that Israel's national security comes before that of our own! Silly me! I forgot about being double-minded which all RepubliCrats are know for, Cruz being one of the foremost idiots of them all! And Huckabee...? He is a Israeli shill who believes in the mantra, "Christians for the Defense of Isreal", just like John Hagee, who purports that there are 1.6 million in his tunnel of hope.
    • Reply
      Michael Hillin reply tomartin.veltjen(Show commentHide comment)
      martin.veltjen, and they are catered to by the US because ........???
    • Reply
      karlof1
      The Zionists are clearly in violation of International Law and thus US Domestic Law. As their protests prove, Republicans--and most federally elected politicians from any party--have zero respect for the Law, which is why the best name for their political entity is the Outlaw US Empire.
    • Reply
      terryjohnodgersin reply toMichael Hill(Show commentHide comment)
      Michael Hill, every story has a beginning, so what one needs to take on board is to go back to the beginning of what Israel once was. The Romans called the lands of Judea and Samaria Judea or Philisitia. The land that Israel presently occupies has been Jewish (Hebrew) land for thousands of years and Jerusalem has always been a Jewish city.

      It was the Romans who scattered the Jews to the four corners of the Earth after the Jewish revolt of 70AD.

      It was Islam that invaded Judea and Samaria in the 7th Century taking control of Jerusalem and banning Jews and Christians from the city's precincts. The Dome of the Rock (Islam) is built on Solomon's Temple which was largely destroyed by the Romans.

      The Crusades came about due to Christian pilgrims being robbed and murdered by bandits and the closing off of the Holy Land to pilgrims.

      Every epoch in Western history that has needed a scapegoat to deflect what ever underhandedness it was getting up to blamed whatever was going wrong with their agenda on the Jews - and so scapegoating has continued down though history, but Hitler took it to far higher extremes than anyone before him.

      Israel was founded by UN vote and the partition of the land - a state for Palestine and a state for Israel was brought into force in 1947. However it has been the Palestinians who never accepted Partition who have caused the unrest that now continues into the 21st Century.

      Islam's mortal enemy are the Jews, and that is written in their Qu'ran - The Palestinians are majority Muslim - the UN is the Globalists tool - and the rest you should study up for yourself.

      I will add this though, you could do worse by not taking Mike Huckebee's view point on board.
    • Reply
      terryjohnodgersin reply tomartin.veltjen(Show commentHide comment)
      martin.veltjen, Israel has existed albeit under other names for thousands of years - it is you who needs to catch up on REAL history and not what you have been spoon fed.
    • Reply
      terryjohnodgersin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, all land taken by Israel is original Jewish land. If you can put yourself out by studying a little history you would already know that, and no land that Israel currently calls its own has ever been taken illegally.
    • Reply
      terryjohnodgersin reply toTornado_Doom(Show commentHide comment)
      Tornado_Doom, slavery infers drudgery. There is no drudgery in supporting the only true democracy in the middle east.
    • Reply
      terryjohnodgersin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, there is nothing in what either pollie has uttered that suggests that they are putting Israel's security before that of the U.S. Obviously, you support a midnight backstabbing of the only democracy in the middle east.
    • Reply
      terryjohnodgersin reply tokarlof1(Show commentHide comment)
      karlof1, can't you see that the U.N. is the Globalist tool?
    • Reply
      jasin reply toterryjohnodgers(Show commentHide comment)
      terryjohnodgers, Go ahead and suggest some reading for me that you think has the truth about Israel.
    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beamsin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, Well that terry still believes that israel has a legitimacy.. no need to waste your time with him.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply toterryjohnodgers(Show commentHide comment)
      terryjohnodgers, And it's obvious in reading your reply remarks, that there is a lot of resemblance in you and a tumbleweed; you seem to blow with the wind
