GOP Bigwigs Slam UNSC Settlement Resolution, Obama; Echo Calls to Defund UN

Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee, once a GOP candidate for president, also condemned the resolution, saying the US's decision to abstain from the vote — rather than using its veto power, as it has in the past — left him in a "rage."

"This is about right and wrong. This is about evil [and] good. This is such a clear-cut issue. And I am just beyond, in a seething rage, over what this administration has done in its last days," he told Fox News December 24.

He called the move, which comes as President Barack Obama prepares to leave office, "cowardly."

"If you are going to do this do it up front," he said.

Huckabee also said current US policy regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict "is never going to work."

"First of all the policy we've had is boneheaded. It's a ridiculous policy that we don't apply to any other nation on earth to tell them that if someone attacks you, and you attack back, and defend your country and you end up getting more land — but you are supposed to give that up and let your enemies get even closer to you — you know, that's absurd," he said.

Palestine doesn't want peace, Huckabee insisted.

"The two-state solution is no solution, it's never gonna work… and the fact is the Palestinians have no intention of ever coming to a peace accord," he added.