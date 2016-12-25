GOP Bigwigs Slam UNSC Settlement Resolution, Obama; Echo Calls to Defund UN

Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee, once a GOP candidate for president, also condemned the resolution, saying the US's decision to abstain from the vote — rather than using its veto power, as it has in the past — left him in a "rage."
"This is about right and wrong. This is about evil [and] good. This is such a clear-cut issue. And I am just beyond, in a seething rage, over what this administration has done in its last days," he told Fox News December 24.
He called the move, which comes as President Barack Obama prepares to leave office, "cowardly."
"If you are going to do this do it up front," he said.
Huckabee also said current US policy regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict "is never going to work."
"First of all the policy we've had is boneheaded. It's a ridiculous policy that we don't apply to any other nation on earth to tell them that if someone attacks you, and you attack back, and defend your country and you end up getting more land — but you are supposed to give that up and let your enemies get even closer to you — you know, that's absurd," he said.
Palestine doesn't want peace, Huckabee insisted.
"The two-state solution is no solution, it's never gonna work… and the fact is the Palestinians have no intention of ever coming to a peace accord," he added.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I don't understand this Israel/Palestine sutuation. Is the land Israel is 'settling' their land or are they driving out the Palestinians illegally?? Is this what the UN vote was about? Why would the US support Israel if Israel is doing something illegal? Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Michael Hill, you have quite some catching up to do. Before 1948 there was no israel ... Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete martin.veltjen, And ever since then, they want more and more land that wasn't included in the first land grub. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Cruz, Huckabee, Graham... there's a reason they can''t get elected as POTUS. Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete The slavery of many US politicians to Israel is quite shameful. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete I'm beginning to become impatient with Texas. What the heck are you guys doing sending Cruz to the Senate? And two electors refused to vote for Trump. Thought Texas was supposed to be liberated. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete I am not sure what the aforementioned are getting all worked up about. This, certainly, has nothing to do with national security, which the Republicans are noted for trolling, time and time again. OH! Pardon me!! I forgot that Israel's national security comes before that of our own! Silly me! I forgot about being double-minded which all RepubliCrats are know for, Cruz being one of the foremost idiots of them all! And Huckabee...? He is a Israeli shill who believes in the mantra, "Christians for the Defense of Isreal", just like John Hagee, who purports that there are 1.6 million in his tunnel of hope. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete martin.veltjen, and they are catered to by the US because ........??? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The Zionists are clearly in violation of International Law and thus US Domestic Law. As their protests prove, Republicans--and most federally elected politicians from any party--have zero respect for the Law, which is why the best name for their political entity is the Outlaw US Empire. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete Michael Hill, every story has a beginning, so what one needs to take on board is to go back to the beginning of what Israel once was. The Romans called the lands of Judea and Samaria Judea or Philisitia. The land that Israel presently occupies has been Jewish (Hebrew) land for thousands of years and Jerusalem has always been a Jewish city. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete martin.veltjen, Israel has existed albeit under other names for thousands of years - it is you who needs to catch up on REAL history and not what you have been spoon fed. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete jas, all land taken by Israel is original Jewish land. If you can put yourself out by studying a little history you would already know that, and no land that Israel currently calls its own has ever been taken illegally. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete Tornado_Doom, slavery infers drudgery. There is no drudgery in supporting the only true democracy in the middle east. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, there is nothing in what either pollie has uttered that suggests that they are putting Israel's security before that of the U.S. Obviously, you support a midnight backstabbing of the only democracy in the middle east. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete karlof1, can't you see that the U.N. is the Globalist tool? Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete terryjohnodgers, Go ahead and suggest some reading for me that you think has the truth about Israel. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete jas, Well that terry still believes that israel has a legitimacy.. no need to waste your time with him. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete terryjohnodgers, And it's obvious in reading your reply remarks, that there is a lot of resemblance in you and a tumbleweed; you seem to blow with the wind
