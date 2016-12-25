Israel May Bring Controversial Settlement Bill to Early Vote; PM Asks for Calm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he's formulating a plan to retaliate against the UN at a December 25 Cabinet meeting — but he also apparently instructed his party's lawmakers to tone down their settlement rhetoric until US President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.
On the other hand, other sources say the UN resolution is causing pro-settlement factions in Israel to push even further, bringing up a vote on a deeply controversial bill to officially legalize a number of outposts.
"We will do all it takes so Israel emerges unscathed from this shameful decision," Netanyahu told his Cabinet, AP reports. He said he had asked the Foreign Ministry to prepare a "plan of action" against the UN, but offered no more details.
Netanyahu has accused US President Barack Obama of secretly working with Israel's enemies to allow the vote to take place. The US abstained from the resolution but did not veto it, as it has similar resolutions in the past.
"Israel looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and with all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution," Netanyahu said in a statement after the resolution.
However, the Times of Israel reports that Netanyahu doesn't want the belligerent stance to spread. Meeting with ministers of his Likud party before he met the Cabinet, he asked them to like low until Trump is inaugurated at the end of next month. Trump is seen as more accommodating to Israel than Obama and has called the resolution, which is largely symbolic, "shameful."
"I say to the ministers, you need to act with insight, with responsibility and coolheadedness. That means both in action and in words," the prime minister said, the Ynet news website reports.
"Don't come out now with statements about annexing territory and building in the settlements, because there may be another international move [against Israel] before the change in the US administration on January 20," he said, according to the Times of Israel.
Israeli local media report that Netanyahu may be worried that as the Obama administration prepares to exit the White House, they may push for the UN to set parameters for a permanent Israeli-Palestinian accord.
Other ministers, including members of Netanyahu's party, called openly for Israel to annex some parts of the West Bank following the Security Council decision. Despite the requests for calm, sources within Israel's Knesset tell the Times of Israel that a controversial bill previously shelved until Trump took office may be brought to a vote in the coming weeks in a show of defiance.
The Regulation Bill, which would legalize 4,000 housing units in the West Bank built on private Palestinian land, could be voted on before the inauguration after all. The bill has been condemned by the US, the UN and the EU, and even Israel's attorney general.
"We are done playing nice," a coalition government source told The Times of Israel December 24. "It's back on the table."
Since the UN Security Council passed the resolution, Netanyahu has cancelled meetings with the leaders of the UK and Ukraine, recalled its ambassadors to Senegal and New Zealand, and summoned a number of envoys to his office.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Israel, like my government here in the US, is just an ongoing criminal organization from top to bottom. All decent government employees are scared to speak up since whistleblowers have become targets. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They'll just build more and faster, kill some more Palestinians, and the world, under their control, will watch and do nothing. Maybe Trump, their tool, will do something... he'll applaud in support, like the US Congress is doing since decades. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Oh my hat!! The Israeli prime minister is the one who is and always has been shameless! He considers himself as the Big Deal of the Planet-- when it seems clear he is a danger to himself, the ME, the world and his country, which he has shamed into the ground. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Marques rouges, Have no money to bet! But I truly believe what you say ain't gonna happen-- no more! The world is not only changing and changing fast, but people all over the world find Israel's actions toward the Palestinians despicable and loathsome to the nth degree -- condemning it completely as the actions of a ruthless Apartheid Regime.
Steve
Marques rouges
Ready to bet ?
choticastile
Read on RT:
Israeli ministers told to avoid states backing anti-settlement UN resolution – report
www.rt.com/news/371758-israeli-ministers-unsc-resolution-settlements/?utm_source=browser&utm_med
Is this not tantamount to being the actions of a spoilt brat? In the olden days, the Jewish people were the only people who didn't have a country of their own. Then they were given a portion of Palestine by Britain and in 1948 became the state of Israel--
Today, Palestinians are the only people who don't have a country of their own-- anymore ... Because pretty soon after becoming a state, Israel started grabbing more and more of Palestine for its own-- leaving it little isolated pockets of land under Israeli jurisdiction.
Is this not amongst the most shameless of deeds one nation could ever do to another, poorer nation unable to defend itself? Is annexing not just a so-called "politically correct" word for stealing?
choticastilein reply toMarques rouges(Show commentHide comment)
Israel must grow up and come to live in the 21st Century like the rest of us-- All over the world people are beginning to understand that the only way our world can journey to peace, is to recognise our fellows-- no matter their culture, race or creed, as human beings -- as belonging to one human family-- that we can only achieve this when we respect others-- that is, other nations and their people. The days of discriminating against those not doing what we want them to do are fading fast and for Israel too...
Many countries have much house cleaning to do themselves, as John Pilger has been showing through his enlightening documentaries--- but of all the countries, surely Israel's actions against the Palestinian people have been the bloodiest and most ruthless imaginable. No country is an island!-- The Big Shots you're referring to, know the writing is on the wall ... The blue ball we live on, belongs to all of us-- not only a so-called "select" few.
Russia and China understand that as global powers, they have an onerous responsibility towards the many, smaller countries, all of whom have virtually since forever been trampled upon by the unipolar minded globalists-- dictating and taking whatever they want, when they want. No mate, change is a comin' --- In Israel itself there's resistance and its growing ...