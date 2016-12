© Sputnik/ Nina Zotina Russian Defense Ministry Confirms 10 Bodies Recovered at Tu-154 Plane Crash Site

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane with 92 people on board crashed in the Black Sea en route to Syria shortly after refueling at an airport in the resort city of Adler.

Most of the passengers were members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeymim airbase in Syria to take part in New Year celebrations.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims … and we are thinking of them on this sad day for Russia," Jagland said as quoted in the statement.