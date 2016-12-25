Netanyahu Summons Ambassadors After UN Vote on Settlements Resolution

"Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Foreign Ministry to summon the ambassadors of the UNSC member states that voted on a resolution against the settlement activities," the spokeswoman said.
On Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.
Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.
Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.
Netanyahu, the world's most flagrant, unsavoury, violent criminal still free, but then our systems of international justice are almost non-existent.

With full support of Trump, who already condemned the UN resolution... while Obama still supports al-Nosra types in Syria, who are fighting Assad with the... full support of the same Netanyahu to come full circle !

Actually, most of the GOP leadership has been infiltrated by neocons and is not conservative. Neocons are products of the Democratic side, which is the reason for the alliance. The term liberal applies more to libertarians and the desire for less power to the state and not the DNC or GOP globalists. Even the DNC stopped using the term liberal, seeing it as inaccurate.

Those who stand against natural and divine law walk with Lucifer and the evil spirits and are approaching their fall. Bless those who follow the paths of truth and righteousness.
JOHN CHUCKMAN
And he doesn't care for the attention his criminal acts are receiving..
That's just too bad.
Actually, it is hard to imagine a leader who would better sum up the spirit of modern Israel.
Mass killer, pathological liar, a man with not a qualm about keeping 6 million people prisoner for half a century with no rights, no votes, and no hope.
And a man who feels free to turn around on any given day and steal some more homes and farms.
And the coward does it all under the protection of the United States, much like someone hiding behind Mommy's skirts.
Marques rouges
Conservatives and liberals are the two sides of the same coin ! with the same "chosen" people pulling the strings !!!
jas
While it is true that the current GOP leadership is cooperative with the DNC leadership (because they share common origins), I don't consider it accurate to classify that alliance as conservatives and liberals. It isn't proper use of the terminology.
Mystic-One