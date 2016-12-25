UN Resolution on Israel Obama's 'Way of Score-Settling With Netanyahu'

"This was, I guess, some way of score-settling for [US President Barack] Obama with [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu after eight years of a very rocky relationship," he said.
The tense relationship between Obama and Netanyahu has complicated US-Israeli relations for years.
Arbell, a strategic consultant at the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, noted that the fact that the resolution was adopted was "a historic event," which will have an impact on any future peace process even though the document is non-binding.
"At the moment it has more of a symbolic nature because it does not have any immediate operational implications. It does call for a report every three months to the Security Council, but it does not do anything beyond that. It does have a symbolic meaning and it will perhaps be a tool for diplomacy when there is [the peace] process in the future," the analyst explained.
Washington's decision to refrain from vetoing the resolution comes in sharp contrast to its former policy with regard to Israel. The US has traditionally sheltered its key ally in the Middle East from similar initiatives by blocking them in the UN Security Council. However, this shift is not surprising.
"This has been in the air for some time. There has been a realization that as President Obama prepares to leave office, he may want to do one final step in order to leave a legacy or leave something for future generations in order to try and promote a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on how he see that it should be [settled]," the analyst explained.
"This is clearly something aligned with their thinking and their thought that this is going to be helpful in the future to preserve the two-state solution which they felt was fading away with continued Israeli settlement activity," the analyst pointed out.
Arbell expects Israel to continue its settlement policy despite the resolution.
"I think Israel will try to show that this resolution has no bearing on the actual settlement policy," the analyst said. "The main thing for Israel will be to wait for President-elect Trump to become president and then seek his support for continued settlement building. At this point in time I project that Israel would continue its settlement activity despite this Security Council resolution."
US president-elect Donald Trump lobbied President Barack Obama to veto the resolution in a statement issued on Thursday.
The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace.Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 декабря 2016 г.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Personally I could not be happier about this UNSC nearly unanimous decision which was surprise to me as USA did not veto it. That is the ever best decision Muslim president of US could ever made. Regardless that fact that he is Muslim and that such vote would be expected from him still he is president of USA which was for decades supporting and protecting war crimes committed by Israel. Israel is state which is producing war crimes on a daily basis is such quantity that there is very hard to find Israelis who did not commit them, Something as a ratio amongst Nazis who committed war crimes and those who missed that opportunity. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete " At this point in time I project that Israel would continue its settlement activity despite this Security Council resolution." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Obumer just like Trump is a puppet of the bankers and they are play acting because far too many people like me can see past the puppet string so Barry acts like he's not in bed with the bankers and his team mate Trump will undo the changes in a few weeks time. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Israel will continue to ignore the resolution. Nothing will change on Israels objective to continue to build...... The only change is the relationship between them and the US. Obama never supported Israel and Netanyahu from day one. Obama is a Muslim himself. So he has always leaned that way. When Trump comes in office he obviously voiced his opinion in support of Israel so he might try to reverse any decision Obama made.
slimyfox
Jewish state is playing card of Holocaust victim without admitting that they become masters of performing worst Holocaust on Palestinian people. Israel has been for too long protected by USA and it is about time that we have seen clear accusation of their wrongdoings.
Unfortunately Trump will turn the table around and Israel will be once again protected and shielded by the USA. That is pretty bad outcome and I am quite pleased that so far the worst US president ever draw one right move after 8 years of constant failure, and that the very person who probably prevented WW3 (at least not to be expected in one year as with Killary would) will continue policy of supporting Israel war crimes and crimes against humanity.
We have to admit that this world is completely screwed up and that only option of reseating it would be a war with hope that responsible would be wiped out very fast and that would instantly stop the war.
marcanhalt
At last count, this is the 131st UN Resolution or Sanction against Israel since 1946. And, as always, Israel has ignored everyone of them. Why? Because they think they are above the law. Their thinking is, that if they did not write the law, then the law was never written for, by or of them.
Jammy
You are watching a play and Trump will just take over from where Obummer left off and then take the blame for anything the real owners of the USA want to do.
Adrienne Adonis