Netanyahu: Israel Will Review Relations With UN After Resolution on Settlements

"I have ordered the Foreign Ministry to carry out a revision of all our relations with the United Nations, including funding UN institutions and presence of UN representatives in the state," Netanyahu said Saturday, adding that he had already directed that the contributions to the budget of five UN institutions should be decreased by some $7.87 million.
On Saturday, local media reported that Netanyahu canceled the visit of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Groysman scheduled for the next week over Kiev's support for the UNSC resolution.
Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Netanyahu has it backwards. The UN is currently reviewing its relations with Israel. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete temper tantrum time. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete It's about time now it's time to back it with action the so called bastion of democracy should be ashamed of it's self...stop supplying Israel with hi-tec weapons which they use to suppress the rightful owners of the land that they occupy it's time the world stop giving them a "get out of jail" free card because of the holocaust they are essentially doing the same to the Palestinian Nation Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete It's called "cutting your nose off to save your face" time. Zionist-Israel has been a pariah on the world even before its inception. Taking themselves out of the normal vision of the world, by being held in subject to the government of the UN, an institution they ABSOLUTELY. POSITIVELY had to have while it was called the League of Nations, while in South America, during the '40's, now can pull its charter as a "non-aligned nation." So, show your temper, Netanayhu, and take your chances. Even God cannot help you with this one. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete jas, You think all of these third-world Secretary Generals that Israel has set up for themselves, is going to call for a UN "review of its relations with Israel"? Really? That would be like having the real instigators of the ACLU come to the surface instead of the two dummies that the three Jews that have as store front mannequins, but who really do not have any control of that organization to come forward. It is why the organizational flow chart include FIVE votes. Israel always operates from behind the curtain through the 'grid systems' they have set up everywhere in the world. This "vote" is all a part of the beginning of the signs the the "jig is up" with Israel before the world and there is nothing white enough to make Tom Sawyer whitewas that picket fence again Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete UN has been your servant for over 60 years, but speak only once against you now and you want to fire that servant?
