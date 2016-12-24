Putin, Rouhani Agree to Continue Cooperation on Syrian Political Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed over the phone to continue close cooperation regarding Syrian political settlement, Kremlin press service said Saturday.
"It has been agreed to continue close coordination in promoting a political settlement of the Syrian crisis, in particular, bearing in mind the negotiations of the interested parties in Astana in order to achieve certain agreements," the statement read.
