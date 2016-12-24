UNSC Resolution Confirms Illegality of Israel's West Bank Settlements

CAIRO (Sputnik) — On Friday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution in a 14-0 vote, with the only abstention from the United States, condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

© REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich US Position on Israeli Settlements in Palestine to Change Under Trump

"The resolution reaffirms the illegality of settlement activities, and the various actions of the Israeli authorities aimed at imposing these settlements as an accomplished fact," Aboul-Gheit said.

He added that the settlement activity remained the key obstacle in the way of Palestine-Israel peace process.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

